GRTV News - Developers seem to really despise DLSS 5

Several game creators have spoken up about Nvidia's controversial new technology.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News, today we're going to be talking a little bit about the most controversial thing that's happened this week, you'd have to say, in the announcement of DLSS 5. The reason why we're talking about it now is because as it's sort of settled a little bit and as people have had a chance to digest this announcement, we're now starting to see more developers perk up and share their opinions on it. Typically speaking we're talking about double A and indie developers, the triple A ones a little bit less vocal right now for one reason or another, but yeah the ones that have spoke up about it are particularly unhappy about what NVIDIA's doing with this technology so let's dive on in. So yeah plenty of developers are very negative towards NVIDIA's DLSS 5, it turns out getting their carefully created art replaced by sloppy AI isn't as popular as one might have thought. So not everyone was impressed when NVIDIA showcased its DLSS 5 technology this week, the idea was that it would make faces more realistic using AI but in most cases the result seemed to be more generic reminiscent of a combination of AI generated art and snapchat filters, and worst of all the result often doesn't even look like the original, as in the example below from Indiana Jones and the Great Circle."
"And you can see it there, which is, I don't even know, I don't even recognise who that person is, couldn't honestly tell you. Anyway as we reported the day, countless game companies took the opportunity to poke fun at DLSS 5 by posting comparisons with and without the technology, Kotaku wanted to know more about what developers themselves think about AI changing their work and interviewed a few on the subject, many chose to remain anonymous but Cullen Dwyer, gameplay and tech design lead at Doinksoft, who by the way Doinksoft just announced a new game called Dark Scrolls this week, saying I think DLSS 5 is the perfect example of the disconnect between what we as developers and gamers want and what the nasty freaks who are destroying the world and consolidating all wealth into the hands of the few using GPUs think we want. Presenting this technology under the DLSS name, thereby implying it will be the default and standard is unsalting and scary, and my immediate kneejerk response is thank fucking god I make 2D games. If I have to make a 3D game, I'm writing a software renderer. Another developer described as a veteran with over 15 years of experience in AAA development said that it feels like it is taking away some authorial intent from artists by making characters more glamorous and environments more detailed, with the overall look appearing to be less distinct or aesthetically cohesive than the original intent. Yet another person who has worked on AAA games but now focuses on indies, Andy Santangatta, says that the personality and intent of the design completely disappear. Aside from the obvious aesthetic issues, one of the other big problems is how DLSS 5 basically sucks the personality out of any artistic choice the devs have made by making average outguesses of what it thinks it should look like. None of the developers Kotaku spoke with about the matter are positive and many are, quite frankly, really negative, boring and hostile. Developer Carla Ortiz also weighed in on the matter via Blue Sky, writing among other things that NVIDIA should shelve this one and arguing that it is incredibly disrespectful because meticulous work to get everything perfect is undone when AI instead provides a completely different interpretation."
"She continues in a later post. Imagine being a dev team working for months and years to create characters whose carefully crafted features and body language tell specific stories with the exact details and lighting setups that perfectly fit the story and the overall game world, for AI to ruin all that carefully balanced work."
"NVIDIA has so far stood its ground and maintains that the critics are wrong and we'll have to wait and see what the future holds for DLSS 5 once it settles. We also have an article on the subject that you can read here.DLSS 5.So, as expected, the reception to DLSS 5 has not been particularly positive. I am in the same boat as many of these developers in that I don't see why we'd ever need this."
"I've always been cautiously supportive of DLSS because the ability to improve performance through AI is exactly what you want.To take a piece of technology that perhaps is not as effective these days and to make it effective by using nifty AI technology and tools, I think that works in the favour of everyone.It works in the favour of consumers who don't need to splash out thousands of pounds to upgrade their computer to be able to run the latest games."
"Instead you can rely on this AI technology that basically renders the game for you.Obviously there's a whole world of issues that comes with in regards to NVIDIA making AI enhancements and evolutions instead of just making their GPUs run the games better.But at least a DLSS is accessible and it kind of works in that way.This doesn't give you any performance enhancements. This doesn't do anything to make older tech run better."
"This just gives you essentially a filter that changes the entire appearance of a game.One person might choose not to use the DLSS5 and another person might choose to use it.That means that you're going to get people experiencing a video game in entirely different ways because of the way that the AI has chosen to reinterpret the project.I think this is one of the most egregious uses of AI technology we've seen in a while."
"I really do feel like many of these developers say that NVIDIA needs to get back to the drawing board with this one because I think it's going to upset a lot of people when it comes out.Alternatively you're going to see a lot of people actively choosing not to use DLSS in favour of having worse performing games that are the actual developers intent.We'll have to see how it goes here."
"Obviously this is a DLSS thing, right?This is an NVIDIA feature. It isn't going to work on AMD cards so maybe there will be an exodus to AMD technology assuming AMD don't do anything as daft and silly as this.I think we're on the precipice of something rather major here because this is one of those decisions that it feels incredibly disconnected from between the executive decisions and the consumer and more rank and file employee decisions."
"We'll see where this goes but that's all the time I have on today's episode of GRTV News.I'll be back on Monday for the next one of the week.I hope you enjoy your Friday and enjoy your weekend and I'll see you all on the other side."