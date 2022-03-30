GRTV News - Crimson Desert developer stock price drops almost 30% following reviews

The game isn't even out yet, and some have already made up their minds on its potential for success.
"Hello there, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex, as always going through the afternoons latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like and indeed whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor Network as a whole. So if you like what we see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news and of course so much more. Without further ado though, today we're talking Crimson Desert."
"How could we not talk about anything apart from Crimson Desert, considering it is the launch day. Reviews went live last night and they were good, but not quite as good I think as a lot of people hoped they would be. A lot of people wanted Crimson Desert to be a game of the year contender right out of the gate and sadly, from the Metacritic score at least, it seems that there's a bit more of a mixed response. We enjoyed it, we gave it a solid 8 out of 10, there's plenty of people who have enjoyed it thoroughly as well, however there's also some 5's in there, there's some 6's in there, there's some 7's in there making the overall Metacritic score, at the time of recording, 77. And this has led to quite a bit of panic selling it seems for people holding shares with the developer and publisher of the game, Pearl Abyss, as Seoul Economic Daily reports that overnight, basically through the day of trading, the Korean developers price dropped to 46,601 per share, which is down 90,001 per share, which is 28.96%. That's quite a big drop, especially considering the game isn't even out yet. I think there's been a massive, well I know there's been a massive divide online already caused by these reviews, as some people say that the Metacritic got it wrong, some people say that this is another example of the divide between games journalism and game players, there's people who think that it was too hard for the reviewers, there's people who think that the reviewers were too harsh on it, they expected too much, they didn't treat it fairly. However, with anything like this, I think it's important to remember that the biggest talking point often in games these days is not reviews, it's not public reception, it's money. It's whether this can make a lot of money and I think that people panic selling stocks is a little bit silly because this game could still sell millions of copies by the time we reach the end of the weekend. There were 3 million wishlists for Crimson Desert and while a few hundred thousand of them, I believe, have been taken off from what I'm hearing online, that doesn't necessarily mean that the game won't still sell loads of copies as people play it and they realise and they spread their goodwill online if they have it. Now of course, we're still in a bit of a limbo point right now because the wider public does not yet have access to Crimson Desert and even if they will, this game, and even when they will, this game is so large that it'll take weeks, perhaps even months before the same level of acknowledgement and understanding of the game's mechanics and things that have led to the review scores that it's got are reflected by that same audience. So we'll just have to wait and see. I think it will still sell at least 2 million copies within its first couple of weeks. I would be very surprised if it didn't hit a million by the time the weekend's over and I'm very interested to see how it goes and how the public reacts to it because at the end of the day, we can do our reviews, we can leave our scores, as games journalists, as people inside the industry, but it's always game players that make up the vast majority of gamers and they will decide for themselves where a game exactly lies on that potential game review scale."
"But yeah, let me know, are you looking forward to Blanket in the Desert? Are you one of the people that has it wish-listed, pre-ordered, anything like that? Let me know and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRTV news. Goodbye!"