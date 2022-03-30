GRTV News - Disney locks down the premiere dates for Incredibles 3 and Lilo & Stitch 2

Both major films will debut in 2028.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to GRTV News, today we're going to be talking a little bit about Disney because yesterday they actually shared a relatively large amount of information about their upcoming theatrical slate. Now one of the things that they are doing is obviously in 2028 they have quite an open schedule right now which has just been filled. There's going to be a big live action film coming out, a big live action sequel coming out and a big animated threequel coming out, both of which have been now slapped for 2028 release date."
"So there's a lot of things that Disney has in the works that we don't know when it's coming but we do at least now know what to expect for 2028 and I know it sounds, it's still a while away, we're going to go through the entirety, well majority of 2026 and the entirety of 2027 before we even reach this point but these are big films, these are exciting films and we now know when they're going to be coming."
"So yeah Disney confirms release dates for The Incredibles 3 and Lilo & Stitch 2, the sequels will release in two years. So yeah Disney has confirmed the release dates for two highly anticipated movies for 2028, Incredibles 3 and Lilo & Stitch 2. First a movie we already knew of, the threequel to The Incredibles by Pixar which will release June 16th, 2028."
"So that's going to be the big summer box office behemoth. Very recently Pixar confirmed they are also developing a sequel to Monsters Inc in addition to the already announced Coco 2 for 2029. Next year Pixar will release one movie, an original one, Gato. One month earlier Lilo & Stitch 2, a direct sequel to the live action remake from last year, will release on May 26th, 2028. So another big summer blockbuster really. Many fans missed some key villains from the original Lilo & Stitch animated movie in the remake last year, including the most important villain of them all, namely Ganto. So this sequel should reintroduce it but we expected it will take a different route than Lilo & Stitch 2. Stitch has a glitch, the direct-to-video sequel from 2005, panned by critics. Are you excited for The Incredibles 3 and Lilo & Stitch 2? Only two years to watch them. And this is obviously part of the graphic that Disney shared. They revealed release dates for lots of different things."
"What they did was one of those roadmap things where there was release dates for some things and there were also just sort of like wider windows and also just like you know TBC for what's coming in the future. Lots of movies like things that we have we've heard about but they haven't really ever done anything with yet like Hexed. It's apparently still coming so we'll see. But yeah, Disney has a fair few things in the works. Disney is perhaps the most fascinating production company at the moment in the in the box office space because they just tend to do well. If you look at the box office performance or the best performing production companies in the box office over the last five years or so ever since the pandemic, Disney's pretty much the best. You could argue about the kind of movies they're putting out like for example this year last year with Lilo & Stitch. You know a live-action remake of a film that didn't need a live-action remake. And you know you can you can you can say what you want about the actual premise of that happening but it was a box office hit."
"It made a huge amount of money as did in the summer Zootropolis 2. So oh sorry in November Zootropolis 2. So Disney is is one of the most successful production companies right now in the theatrical space. Of course that also then translates to Disney Plus where they have you know they can premiere these things exclusively on their own platform and drive sales there as well. With Disney Plus being one of the most successful streaming platforms right now because of its wide offering of content you know more geared towards younger folks. So Disney's in quite an interesting place right now. They do make a lot of expensive films. I don't know whether I don't know how many more Avatar films for example we're gonna be getting considering they're so expensive to make and they're not exactly proving to be Titanic cash cows anymore in the same way that they used to be. But there's these things like you expect The Incredibles 3 to be a pretty big hit. To be one of those movies that could potentially crack a billion dollars because of just the sheer love for the brand from older fans and also younger fans. And then the same applies to Lilo & Stitch 2 which you expect if the first film broke a billion dollars for the second one to get somewhere near there as well considering just the sheer amount of love that they have for live-action Stitch. So we'll stay tuned until we hear more about this but the good news is that in 2028 you will have some big movies that you definitely don't want to miss in cinemas. That's the time I have. I'll be back now tomorrow for the final GRT News of the week or my final GRT News of the week."
"And yeah until then hope you enjoy the rest of your Thursday and I'll see you all on the next one."