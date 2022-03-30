GRTV News - Spider-Man faces a rebirth in full Brand New Day trailer

Peter Parker is forgotten, but can he change that?
"Hello there, welcome back to GLTV News, I'm Alex, as always, going through the afternoons, latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like and indeed whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GLTV News, and in the wider gaming editor network as a whole, so if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news, and of course, so much more, without further ado though, today, we're talking about the Spider-Man trailer, there was a lot of news dropped this morning, a lot of news to cover in the afternoon, I'm sure we'll be talking about a lot of this stuff for the next couple of days, big interview with Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick, big interviews with other people as well, big news on Subnautica 2 coming in May, but I did Subnautica 2 yesterday, and this dropped probably about half an hour before I ended up recording this, and I thought it'd be interesting to just go over the trailer itself, I'll let the thing play in full in the background if you've not yet seen it, sorry for there being no audio, but it'd likely drown me out, so, in any case, we finally have the trailer for Spider-Man Brand New Day, it was getting given to us in pieces from yesterday, which is probably the weirdest way I've ever seen a trailer drop, it did create some interest and some intrigue, but I think that hopefully this isn't going to be a new trend like that we saw with teasers for teasers, and teaser trailers for another trailer, and a countdown to a trailer, and stuff like that, you know, this over-hyping of a trailer is, for a film that is, to be fair, coming out in just a few months, it's coming out on the 31st of July, so, at least we don't have to wait that long, so the hype train can now fully begin to roll, but we see a lot of characters in this film, we see the Punisher, as you can see there on screen, we see Bruce Banner, don't see the Hulk form, but it's entirely possible and probable that we will see that character appear in the film at some point, we see MJ, we see Ned, we see loads of different characters, we don't see who Sadie Sink is playing yet, but we do get the main plot of the film seems to be around Peter Parker going through some weird spidery transition phase, where he is potentially going to be facing a rebirth, which a lot of people are already speculating is something like, you know, a symbiote level kind of change to Peter, but we'll have to wait and see how this actually ends up making it's way into the film, because obviously Peter is coming off the last Spider-Man No Way Home, where he was forgotten about by everyone at the end of that, spoiler alert for that film, it is five years old, but also if you've seen this trailer, you probably understand what's going on, in any case, people have still forgotten who he is, but at the same time, even though that could be in itself the main plot point of him trying to get people that are important to him, like MJ, like Ned, to remember, it's also seemingly the case that we're going to be dealing with this rebirth element as well, of Spider-Man having to face a big change in his life, as is often the case, a lot of people seem to be pretty impressed by the trailer overall, I would say I'm kind of up there, I think it's going to be a very interesting film, it's definitely a film that feels like it's quite separated from most of the Marvel Universe right now, as we're heading towards a big collision with Doomsday, loads of characters coming back and making their presence known once more, like Captain America, like Iron Man, via Doctor Doom, sorry Iron Man's actor via Doctor Doom, via Robert Downey Jr., like Thor, it's interesting to see that this is going to go for about as low scale as you can get it with the MCU these days, there's a lot of cameos, there's a lot of people involved, there might not be space for all of them to have meaningful roles in the movie, but at the very least we are seeing many, many characters arrive and the scale try and match as low as it can be, there's no multiverse stuff going on here, there's just Spider-Man and his gang of goodies in New York doing what they can, but yeah, let me know if you've seen the trailer, what you think of the trailer, whether you'll be going to see Spider-Man presently day when it arrives in theatres, and I'll see you tomorrow for more JRPG news, goodbye!"