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Hitman: World of Assassination

The Hitman series has been axed

The project is regarded as ‘dead in the water’.

GR Misc

Corsair Vanguard Air 99 - Unboxing

Corsair Vanguard Air 99 - Unboxing
Elgato Wave XLR - Unboxing

Elgato Wave XLR - Unboxing
Motorola Siganture - Unboxing

Motorola Siganture - Unboxing
OneOdio Focus A1 Pro - Unboxing

OneOdio Focus A1 Pro - Unboxing
Nothing Phone 4(a) - Unboxing

Nothing Phone 4(a) - Unboxing
Google Pixel 10a - Unboxing

Google Pixel 10a - Unboxing
Huawei Watch GT Runner 2 - Unboxing

Huawei Watch GT Runner 2 - Unboxing
World of Warcraft: Midnight - Collector's Edition - Unboxing

World of Warcraft: Midnight - Collector's Edition - Unboxing
Screamer is inspired in part by King of Fighters

Screamer is inspired in part by King of Fighters
MSI MPG Ai1600TS PCIE5 - Unboxing

MSI MPG Ai1600TS PCIE5 - Unboxing
Vivo X300 Pro + Photographer Kit - Gamereactor Unboxing

Vivo X300 Pro + Photographer Kit - Gamereactor Unboxing
High on Life 2 - Press Kit Unboxing

High on Life 2 - Press Kit Unboxing
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Videos

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Movie Trailers

Spider-Man: Brand New Day - Official Trailer

Spider-Man: Brand New Day - Official Trailer
Love on the Spectrum U.S. - Season 4 Official Trailer (Netflix)

Love on the Spectrum U.S. - Season 4 Official Trailer (Netflix)
Lainey Wilson: Keepin' Country Cool - Sneak Peek (Netflix)

Lainey Wilson: Keepin' Country Cool - Sneak Peek (Netflix)
Hannah Montana - 20th Anniversary Special Trailer

Hannah Montana - 20th Anniversary Special Trailer
The Comeback Season 3 - Official Podcast Trailer (HBO Max)

The Comeback Season 3 - Official Podcast Trailer (HBO Max)
Turn of the Tide: Season 3 - Official Trailer (Netflix)

Turn of the Tide: Season 3 - Official Trailer (Netflix)
Crooks: Season 2 - Official Trailer (Netflix)

Crooks: Season 2 - Official Trailer (Netflix)
Dune: Part Three - Official Teaser Trailer

Dune: Part Three - Official Teaser Trailer
Mr. Nobody Against Putin (Trailer)

Mr. Nobody Against Putin (Trailer)
Outcome - Official Trailer

Outcome - Official Trailer
Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Ghost War - Official Teaser Trailer

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Ghost War - Official Teaser Trailer
Sekiro: No Defeat - Official Trailer 2

Sekiro: No Defeat - Official Trailer 2
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Trailers

Super Alloy Crush - Release Date

Super Alloy Crush - Release Date
Saros - Features Trailer

Saros - Features Trailer
Dark Scrolls - Reveal Trailer

Dark Scrolls - Reveal Trailer
Shinobi: Art of Vengeance - Villains Animation Trailer

Shinobi: Art of Vengeance - Villains Animation Trailer
Sonic Racing: Crossworlds - Mega Man Pack Teaser Trailer

Sonic Racing: Crossworlds - Mega Man Pack Teaser Trailer
Retro Rewind - Video Store Simulator - Launch Trailer

Retro Rewind - Video Store Simulator - Launch Trailer
City Transport Simulator 2026 - Announcement Trailer (PS5)

City Transport Simulator 2026 - Announcement Trailer (PS5)
Kusan: City of Wolves - Demo Trailer (PS5)

Kusan: City of Wolves - Demo Trailer (PS5)
Momento - Announcement Trailer (PS5)

Momento - Announcement Trailer (PS5)
War Thunder - 'Ninth Wave' Update Trailer (PS5 & PS4)

War Thunder - 'Ninth Wave' Update Trailer (PS5 & PS4)
Death Stranding 2: On The Beach - 'No Rain No Rainbow' Launch Trailer (PC)

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach - 'No Rain No Rainbow' Launch Trailer (PC)
MLB The Show 26 - Launch Trailer (PS5)

MLB The Show 26 - Launch Trailer (PS5)
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Events

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