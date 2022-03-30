GRTV News - Grand Theft Auto VI won't be too big too handle

According to Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick that is.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News, today we're going to be talking a little bit about Grand Theft Auto, not because anything official has come out but more so because Strauss Zelnick, the CEO of Take-Two Interactive, publisher of Grand Theft Auto 6, has given an interview to the game business and talked a little bit about the project."
"Now anytime anyone ever talks about Grand Theft Auto 6 we have to talk about it because it's going to be probably the biggest entertainment product of all time when it launches.And also because, again, Rockstar and Take-Two don't typically tell you anything about the game."
"It's been...I think the last time they ever officially spoke about Grand Theft Auto 6 would have been the delay to November and that was six months ago now, seven months ago, something like that."
"Anyway, let's drive it in.This one in particular is about the size of the game, which I know many people are probably interested in.So yes, Take-Two downplays fears of Grand Theft Auto 6 being too big to handle."
"Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick is stepping in to calm those fears, insisting Rockstar's next blockbuster will still be approachable even if your free time isn't exactly endless.So yeah, there are many indications that Grand Theft Auto 6 will be absolutely massive, not only in scope but also in terms of its story and ambition."
"But now Rockstar wants to reassure fans who are worried that the game will simply be too much for them and feel a bit too overwhelming.The criticism was something Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick recently addressed in an interview with The Game's Business, where he made it clear that even those juggling work, family and other activities will be able to tackle the game."
"Zelnick believes the concern is greatly overblown.According to him, Rockstar has always aimed to reach a broad audience, even though their games are primarily targeted at adults.He points out that the company strives to create the best entertainment available, which in practice means as many people as possible should want and be able to play through the game."
"Though it remains to be seen how well this claim actually aligns with reality once the game is released, because let's not forget about Rapture of Redemption 2, a game that basically forced us to live a parallel cowboy life to keep up with everything, and Grand Theft Auto 6 is unlikely to be any smaller."
"Hopefully we'll get the answer to that question by the end of this year, assuming the game isn't delayed yet again.Are you worried that Grand Theft Auto 6 will be too massive and that you simply won't be able to play it again?It's what comes second to Grand Theft Auto, and I think it's everything else in the entertainment sector really."
"So I think the game is going to be huge, I think it's going to command a huge amount of your time, and it's going to be one of those ones that you can sort of, as is the case with Grand Theft Auto 5, you can sort of make what you want from it, right?You can put as little or as much time into the game and still find things to do."
"So yeah, it's an interesting one all the same.But I do think that Take-Two and Rockstar, they're probably not worried about anything with this game, which is good signs for its launch and what they're expecting of it.And similarly as well, the frequency of interviews and the frequency of people, of these key figures surrounding the sort of wider Grand Theft Auto project, constantly giving interviews and talking about the game, it does make you very confident that it will actually launch this November and that we won't get another delay."
"But again, we are talking about a game that launches in eight months' time, so there's still plenty of time for things to change, but as it stands right now, I'd be reasonably confident that Grand Theft Auto 6 is actually going to make its arrival later this year, which is going to be astounding because it's probably going to be the only thing anyone's talking about from late October onwards."
"So exciting all the same.But again, that's all the time that I have.I'll be back now tomorrow for the next GRT News of the Week, so stay tuned for that, and otherwise I hope you enjoy the rest of your Wednesday, and I'll see you all on the next one."