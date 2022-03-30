GRTV News - Court ruling puts Ted Gill back in charge of Subnautica 2

A big decision has been made in the Subnautica 2 legal battle.
"Hello there, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex, as always going through the afternoons latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like and indeed whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole, so if you like what you see and you want to see more be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news and of course so much more. Without further ado though, today we're talking about Subnautica 2. So if you're not aware, there's been an ongoing legal battle for quite some time between Subnautica 2's former management team and Krafton, the publisher that acquired the developer Unknown Worlds of Subnautica 1 back in 2021. This legal dispute has been quite heated as basically, to put it in as short of a story as I can, Subnautica 2 was getting delayed out of its early access launch again and again and again and the developer basically ended up communicating that this seemed to be a ploy by Krafton to avoid paying a $250 million bonus to Unknown Worlds that was promised to be paid upon the success of the game's early access launch. Now, Subnautica is one of the, I would say, like one of the standout examples of the survival crafting genre. There has been a lot of hype for Subnautica 2, so you can see why Krafton might have pulled at their collar a little bit when they realised they'd probably have to pay that $250 million bonus. This legal case has been going on for quite some time. It was exposed in a court filing that the Krafton CEO had been using chat GPT for legal advice on how not to pay the bonus to the developers. The CEO of Unknown Worlds, Ted Gills, was fired and since then we've now had seemingly the culmination of this. The Delaware court has been quite clear in siding with Unknown Worlds' former management team saying that Krafton must reinstate Ted Gills back as CEO and that Subnautica 2's early access launch should go ahead as planned. That means that it should be allowed to come to Steam and could theoretically launch relatively soon, provided that Krafton doesn't continue to snake around either paying the bonus or releasing the game. So we look in a statement to Kotaku, Krafton says that it disagrees and it will be looking at other legal options to keep this fight going. Krafton puts players at the heart of every decision and that will never change. Over the past several months, Krafton and the Unknown Worlds team have worked tirelessly to strengthen the game and prepare for an early access release, with a continued focus on delivering the best possible experience for the Subnautica community. We look forward to pushing out the newly updated version as soon as possible for players. While we respectively disagree with today's ruling, we are evaluating our options as we determine our path forward. Today's ruling does not resolve the former executive's claim for damages or known out related to Subnautica 2, with further litigation still pending. In the meantime, Krafton's immediate focus remains unchanged, delivering the best possible game to Subnautica's fans. So yeah, as it says here, the fight is not entirely over. This seems to be a pretty big win for the Unknown Worlds team, but at the same time, Krafton is going to keep this going. They are a massive company. And yeah, unfortunately, if you're a Subnautica 2 fan, I'm really sorry that this has happened to you, basically, because it seems like your game has become the heart of a legal conflict that might end soon, but could also not. We'll have to see, really, as yeah, it's a case of basically Subnautica 2 kind of being held hostage in the meantime. But yeah, let me know if you're still looking forward to Subnautica 2. Are you happy with the court decision? Do you think it's a bit too harsh? Let me know all that and more, and I'll see you tomorrow for more GRTV news. Goodbye."