AD
News
Previews
Reviews
Articles
Hardware
World news
Sports
Cars
Technology
Lifestyle
Guides
Esports
Videos
User TV
Shorts
Game Trailers
Movie Trailers
Gameplay
Livestream
Previews
Hardware
Interviews
Sponsored
Guides
Events
EV Hour
GDC - Game Developers Conference
GC - Gamescom
CES
Gamelab
Summer Events
E3 - Electronic Entertainment Expo
Tokyo Game Show
Esports
Reviews
4K
League
Movies
Series
Community
Blogs
Forum
Poll
Contests
User reviews
English
Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Čeština
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Filipino
Log in member
HQ
Gamereactor
Videos
Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater
Alan Ritchson seems eager to play Metal Gear’s Snake
The Reacher star regards it as ‘the dream’.
Published 2026-03-17 15:08
Copied!
Copied!
GR Misc
Elgato Wave XLR - Unboxing
on the 10th of March 2026 at 09:23
Motorola Siganture - Unboxing
on the 6th of March 2026 at 12:02
OneOdio Focus A1 Pro - Unboxing
on the 5th of March 2026 at 13:08
Nothing Phone 4(a) - Unboxing
on the 5th of March 2026 at 11:15
Google Pixel 10a - Unboxing
on the 4th of March 2026 at 17:00
Huawei Watch GT Runner 2 - Unboxing
on the 26th of February 2026 at 14:30
World of Warcraft: Midnight - Collector's Edition - Unboxing
on the 24th of February 2026 at 13:12
Screamer is inspired in part by King of Fighters
on the 17th of February 2026 at 21:00
MSI MPG Ai1600TS PCIE5 - Unboxing
on the 13th of February 2026 at 15:18
Vivo X300 Pro + Photographer Kit - Gamereactor Unboxing
on the 9th of February 2026 at 13:09
High on Life 2 - Press Kit Unboxing
on the 6th of February 2026 at 14:17
Birdfy is looking to make birdwatching even more intense
on the 20th of January 2026 at 18:42
More
Videos
Street Fighter 6 - Alex Gameplay - Full Arcade Story on PS5
on the 17th of March 2026 at 15:51
iPhone 17e (Quick Look) - Value Packed
on the 17th of March 2026 at 15:37
Pragmata - Video Preview
on the 17th of March 2026 at 15:00
GRTV News - Court ruling puts Ted Gill back in charge of Subnautica 2
on the 17th of March 2026 at 12:46
Denshattack! - Tricky Tricks PC Gameplay
on the 17th of March 2026 at 12:44
Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition - Nintendo Switch 2 Cliffside Beach 4K Gameplay
on the 17th of March 2026 at 11:53
Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition - Nintendo Switch 2 East Gate Plain 4K Gameplay
on the 17th of March 2026 at 11:44
GRTV News - DLSS 5 has been revealed and divided the internet
on the 17th of March 2026 at 08:08
GRTV News - Here's a rundown of all the big winners at last night's Oscars
on the 16th of March 2026 at 13:54
GRTV News - Co-creator claims Crash Bandicoot should be getting adaptations
on the 16th of March 2026 at 08:06
GRTV News - Jeff Kaplan reveals why he left Blizzard after 19 years
on the 13th of March 2026 at 13:32
Slay the Spire 2 - Livestream Replay
on the 13th of March 2026 at 09:07
More
Movie Trailers
Dune: Part Three - Official Teaser Trailer
on the 17th of March 2026 at 16:44
Mr. Nobody Against Putin (Trailer)
on the 17th of March 2026 at 16:06
Outcome - Official Trailer
on the 17th of March 2026 at 14:37
Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Ghost War - Official Teaser Trailer
on the 17th of March 2026 at 14:37
Sekiro: No Defeat - Official Trailer 2
on the 17th of March 2026 at 08:16
BTS: THE RETURN - Documentary - Official Trailer (Netflix)
on the 17th of March 2026 at 07:34
Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord - Official Trailer
on the 16th of March 2026 at 19:39
Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen - Official Trailer (Netflix)
on the 16th of March 2026 at 07:24
Oscars 2026 Celebration (Netflix)
on the 16th of March 2026 at 07:24
Temptation Island: Season 2 - Official Trailer (Netflix)
on the 16th of March 2026 at 07:23
Love Island: Beyond the Villa Season 2 - Official Trailer (Peacock)
on the 16th of March 2026 at 07:23
Everyone Is Lying to You for Money - Official Trailer UHD
on the 16th of March 2026 at 07:23
More
Trailers
Marvel Rivals - Season 7 Trailer
on the 17th of March 2026 at 15:53
Kusan: City of Wolves - Demo Trailer
on the 17th of March 2026 at 14:00
Logitech G RS H-Shifter - Announcement Video
on the 17th of March 2026 at 09:16
Borderlands 4 - C4SH Official Gameplay Overview
on the 17th of March 2026 at 08:44
DRAGON BALL GEKISHIN SQUADRA - Half-Year Anniversary Cinematic Trailer
on the 17th of March 2026 at 07:35
Street Fighter 6 - Alex Update Launch Trailer (PS5 & PS4)
on the 17th of March 2026 at 07:35
Starship Troopers: Ultimate Bug War! - Launch Trailer (PS5)
on the 17th of March 2026 at 07:35
Marathon - Accolades Trailer (PS5 & PC)
on the 17th of March 2026 at 07:35
Zenless Zone Zero - 'Champions Never Fall to the Past' Version 2.7 - Teaser Trailer (PS5)
on the 17th of March 2026 at 07:34
Borderlands 4 - C4SH Gameplay Overview (PS5)
on the 17th of March 2026 at 07:34
Death Stranding 2: On The Beach - Performance Capture Short Trailer (PS5 & PC)
on the 17th of March 2026 at 07:34
Dragonkin: The Banished - Launch Trailer (PS5)
on the 17th of March 2026 at 07:34
More
Events
Roborock showcase 2025
on the 19th of September 2025 at 08:07
Hideo Kojima & Fatih Akin - Marché du Film Cannes Next Panel 2025 - Gamereactor Cut Part III
on the 30th of May 2025 at 10:09
Hideo Kojima & Fatih Akin - Marché du Film Cannes Next Panel 2025 - Gamereactor Cut Part II
on the 30th of May 2025 at 09:25
Hideo Kojima & Fatih Akin - Marché du Film Cannes Next Panel 2025 - Gamereactor Cut Part I
on the 30th of May 2025 at 09:17
Cannes Film Festival - Thoughts & Impressions by the Marina
on the 23rd of May 2025 at 08:12
Nintendo Switch 2 Premiere - Paris Event Recap
on the 4th of April 2025 at 13:41
Club JBL London - A quick overview on the 2025 lineup
on the 20th of March 2025 at 16:08
Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023
on the 4th of November 2023 at 13:44
We're Ready for Summer Game Fest
on the 8th of June 2023 at 16:58
We're attending Summer Games Fest
on the 8th of June 2023 at 16:52
MSIology RTX40 event
on the 3rd of March 2023 at 12:48
LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview
on the 30th of March 2022 at 16:10
More