GRTV News - DLSS 5 has been revealed and divided the internet

The latest advancement in AI technology has split the community.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News. Today we're going to be touching on something that came out late yesterday, something that has divided the internet, I'd say divided, I think in a way actually united it in many respects. We're talking about NVIDIA and we're talking about DLSS 5. Now this is the next evolution of the DLSS technology which uses sort of artificial intelligence to enhance games and DLSS has always been a polarising technology because on one hand it does quite amazing things, it can make rather demanding games run really well on more limited technology but obviously that comes at the cost of using artificial intelligence to get it over the line and you have to start asking the questions is the game that you're playing still the actual game developed by the developer if you use DLSS. Now up until this point I think it's been more unbalanced in that regard but DLSS 5 seems like a real turning point so let's get into it."
"NVIDIA calls DLSS 5 a GPT moment but internet calls it a joke, NVIDIA's DLSS 5 reveals sparks backlash as gamers call it AI beauty filters for games as it changes the original art to AI slop. On Monday evening NVIDIA unveiled its new DLSS 5 technology with the inclusion of AI to enhance visuals particularly facial details drawing the most attention, a development the company believes is the next major leap forward in the gaming world. To illustrate this a short video was also released showing how games can be enhanced with the technology which you can watch below. NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang comments on what he believes is a giant leap forward, 25 years after NVIDIA invented the programmable shader we are reinventing computer graphics once again. DLSS 5 is a GPT moment for graphics, blending handcrafted rendering with generative AI to deliver a dramatic leap in visual realism while preserving the control artist's need for creative expression. Computer graphics comes to life. Now what did we do? We fused controllable 3D graphics, the ground truth of virtual worlds, the structured data of virtual worlds and the generated worlds. We combined 3D graphics with generative AI and probabilistic computing. One of them is completely predictive, the other one probabilistic yet highly realistic. The content is beautiful as well as controllable. The concept of fusing structured information and generative AI will repeat itself in one industry after another."
"Structured data is the foundation of trustworthy AI. So while the technology is undoubtedly impressive, it would be a stretch to say the internet was impressed. On the contrary the criticism has been massive. NVIDIA's enhanced faces rarely resemble what the game developer originally envisioned and unfortunately bear a striking resemblance to the typically lacklustre and imaginative AI you get when you ask Grok or chat GPT to enhance a photo or render a beautiful person. We've scrolled through countless posts in comment sections and on social media and can attest that virtually everyone who took the time to comment is thoroughly negative about what they consider to be automated AI slop. There's a selection from Reset Era and YouTube. I know a game can look like AI generated image, wow no way it's just an April Fool's joke, we died in 2020 and we in hell right now etc etc etc. So what do you think about this technology yourself? And this is an example here of Resident Evil Requiem. Now again if you ignore Grace, the background looks amazing. I mean the game actually looks amazing itself so there's that. But it does look better, it does look even more real."
"The problem is, this isn't Grace. Because this doesn't look anything like Grace. If you do the 1 to 1 between the DLSS off and the DLSS 5 on, this doesn't look anything like Grace. And that's the problem we're going to have with this. In fact let me go over here. This is the problem we're going to start having with DLSS 5 because you're going to start seeing the original artwork and the original concept of video games and the way that people and characters are supposed to look being sort of thrown out the window because this DLSS 5 is seemingly just putting an AI filter on it and it's just changing things away from the way they're supposed to appear. Again it's one thing and it's one point of frustration when it comes to sort of fictional video game characters. But if you watched the video that Nvidia shared, they also show a clip of it running in I think it was EA Sports FC 26. And the DLSS filter makes some of the real, the players that are meant to be representatives of the real physical human football player, it makes them look completely different. So you get to a point where you start saying, do we need this technology?Can it not just do the outside, can it not do the environment and make the lighting better and making the performance better and doing all the things that you want DLSS to do without actually affecting the sort of the key artwork that's being put into the game or the actual visuals of the way that these developers have sort of crafted an individual to look. So I think we're going to, I think this is going to be a turning point because I think DLSS up until this point, DLSS 4 has been one of those things where you look at it and go I'm not 100% sure on it but it makes the game run way better. This might be a turning point where people will actively look to not run it because it makes games almost indistinguishable to the way they were originally meant to look from the developers. I also think we're probably going to see a little bit of backlash come from the developers as well because what's the point of making your game look a certain way if DLSS 5 just overrides it. So very interesting situation across the board. I think it's just the start of this discussion and it also just again adds further fuel to the fire of the way that AI is incorporated into creative mediums as a whole. We've always been really against generative AI as regards to sort of consumers in any sort of artistic medium and Nvidia's just dropped a generative AI nuke on us. So it's a very interesting time but this is going to be the start of something bigger I really do feel. But anyway, as we know more be sure to keep your posts and otherwise that's all the time that I have so I'll see you on the next year TV news tomorrow."