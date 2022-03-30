GRTV News - Here's a rundown of all the big winners at last night's Oscars

Who were the winners and losers of the 98th Academy Awards?
"Hi there, welcome back to GLTV News, I'm Alex and as always we're going through the afternoons, latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like and indeed whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GLTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole. So if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news and of course so much more. Without further ado though, today we're talking about the Oscars and I mean, there was some big gaming stories today but of course after the biggest event of the film year, we kind of have to talk a little bit about it. There were some winners, there were some losers, but most of all there was also some great bits by host Conan O'Brien who pretty much made Scary Movie 6 ahead of Scary Movie 6's release date to open the show with. But anyway, that aside, the Academy Awards, the 98th annual Academy Awards were held last night. Sinners vs One Battle Another after another was seen as one of the biggest sort of competitions in the Oscars ceremony and it seems pretty even when you think about the actors and actresses as well as the people who made the cinematography come to life, the editing come to life, the score, the screenplay, all of those things. It does seem like it was quite an even battle. Fought between those two movies as well, we had some big hits from Hamnet, Jessie Buckley won for Best Actress as a lot of people expected her to do after making a clean sweep through the BAFTAs and the Golden Globes and things like that. And yeah, I can just run through, I guess, the winners and see if we got any other things. It was history made on a couple of accounts. It was Michael B. Jordan's first Oscar, it was Ryan Coogler's first Oscar, it was the first Oscar win for a woman for cinematography for Sinners as well, which was quite nice. And then we also got, I would say the biggest loser of the event was probably Marty Supreme, which after nine nominations did not pick up any win, but that kind of feels very Marty Supreme in itself. But yeah, we'll get through all of these nominations and award winners here. Best Picture was won by One Battle After Another, Best Actor won by Michael B. Jordan for Sinners, Best Actress won by Jessie Buckley for Hamnet, Best Supporting Actor was Sean Penn, who wasn't there actually, didn't make the occasion, so Kieran Culkin accepted it on his behalf. Best Supporting Actress was Amy Madigan for Weapons, Best Director was Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another, that was also his first Oscar, which surprised me at least. Best Original Screenplay, Ryan Coogler, Sinners, where he got his first Oscar. Best Adapted Screenplay, Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another, are you noticing the theme yet? Best Animated Feature was K-Pop Demon Hunters, which, you know, whether you loved it or you didn't, it's hard to argue that any animated film outside of Nizar 2, which was a Chinese box office sensation, left a bigger impact than K-Pop Demon Hunters. But anyway, Documentary Feature, Mr. Nobody Against Putin, International Feature, Sentimental Value, Editing, One Battle After Another, for Angie Jergensen, Cinematography, Sinners, as I said, Original Score, Ludwig Goransson, Sinners, again, are we noticing the theme? Casting, Cassandra Kulukundis, One Battle After Another. So, all of this resulted in Warner Bros., with One Battle After Another and Sinners, having one of the best nights of any studio in Hollywood and Oscars history, as it took home like 11 awards total. I think it only matched its own record for Return of the King, because obviously that was a Warner Bros. production as well when that was made, with the Lord of the Rings trilogy coming to an end. Anyway, production design, Frankenstein took home that. Costume design, Frankenstein also took home that."
"Visual effects, Avatar, Fire and Ash. Sound, Echo on the Movie, Makeup and Hairstyle in Frankenstein, the original song, Golden, from K-Pop Demon Hunters. Live action short was a tie, it's the 7th tie in Oscars history, it was between the singers and two people exchanging saliva. The way that this can happen is obviously, kind of like the Game Awards, Oscars are decided by voters, and so if those voters equal out their votes on a given category, then that film will tie in with another one. Documentary short, All the Empty Rooms and animated short, The Girl Who Cried Pearls. After that, that's it, that's the Oscars."
"I would say the only thing that stuck out for me personally was the fact that No Other Choice did not get a single nomination, therefore was not able to win a single award. I don't actually think it was even up for Best International Film, International Feature. Yeah, it wasn't even there. What the hell are we doing guys? One of the best films of the year. In any case, not to say that any of these films weren't great, it's just that what stood out to me was No Other Choice and the fact that it is entirely absent was a bit of a snub. Other than that, I think a lot of these are pretty fair. Let me know what you think, of course, and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRTV news. Goodbye!"