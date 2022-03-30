Gamereactor

  •   English

Log in member
HQ
Gamereactor
Videos
Alien: Romulus

A Quiet Place: Day One’s director will seemingly helm the Alien: Romulus sequel

Expect Michael Sarnoski to put his spin on the other horror universe.

GR Misc

Elgato Wave XLR - Unboxing

Elgato Wave XLR - Unboxing
Motorola Siganture - Unboxing

Motorola Siganture - Unboxing
OneOdio Focus A1 Pro - Unboxing

OneOdio Focus A1 Pro - Unboxing
Nothing Phone 4(a) - Unboxing

Nothing Phone 4(a) - Unboxing
Google Pixel 10a - Unboxing

Google Pixel 10a - Unboxing
Huawei Watch GT Runner 2 - Unboxing

Huawei Watch GT Runner 2 - Unboxing
World of Warcraft: Midnight - Collector's Edition - Unboxing

World of Warcraft: Midnight - Collector's Edition - Unboxing
Screamer is inspired in part by King of Fighters

Screamer is inspired in part by King of Fighters
MSI MPG Ai1600TS PCIE5 - Unboxing

MSI MPG Ai1600TS PCIE5 - Unboxing
Vivo X300 Pro + Photographer Kit - Gamereactor Unboxing

Vivo X300 Pro + Photographer Kit - Gamereactor Unboxing
High on Life 2 - Press Kit Unboxing

High on Life 2 - Press Kit Unboxing
Birdfy is looking to make birdwatching even more intense

Birdfy is looking to make birdwatching even more intense
More

Videos

More

Movie Trailers

Big Mistakes - Official Trailer (Netflix)

Big Mistakes - Official Trailer (Netflix)
Disclosure Day - Official Trailer

Disclosure Day - Official Trailer
Thrash - Official Trailer

Thrash - Official Trailer
Hokum - Official Trailer

Hokum - Official Trailer
Obsession - Official Trailer

Obsession - Official Trailer
Man on Fire - Official Teaser (Netflix)

Man on Fire - Official Teaser (Netflix)
Remarkably Bright Creatures - Official Teaser (Netflix)

Remarkably Bright Creatures - Official Teaser (Netflix)
Untold: Chess Mates - Official Trailer (Netflix)

Untold: Chess Mates - Official Trailer (Netflix)
Age of Attraction - Sneak Peek (Netflix)

Age of Attraction - Sneak Peek (Netflix)
Gangs of Galicia: Season 2 - Official Trailer (Netflix)

Gangs of Galicia: Season 2 - Official Trailer (Netflix)
Roommates - Official Trailer (Netflix)

Roommates - Official Trailer (Netflix)
Bait - Official Trailer

Bait - Official Trailer
More

Trailers

Poppy Playtime Chapter 5 - Uncensored Launch Trailer

Poppy Playtime Chapter 5 - Uncensored Launch Trailer
Seed - Cinematic Trailer feat. Björk

Seed - Cinematic Trailer feat. Björk
Borderlands 4 - Mad Ellie and the Vault of the Damned Trailer

Borderlands 4 - Mad Ellie and the Vault of the Damned Trailer
Directive 8020 - Multiplayer Trailer

Directive 8020 - Multiplayer Trailer
Stupid Never Dies - Announce Trailer (PS5)

Stupid Never Dies - Announce Trailer (PS5)
Outbound - Release Date Trailer (PS5)

Outbound - Release Date Trailer (PS5)
Barbarian Saga The Beastmaster - Coming Soon Trailer (PS5)

Barbarian Saga The Beastmaster - Coming Soon Trailer (PS5)
Little Nightmares VR: Altered Echoes - Reveal Trailer (PS VR2)

Little Nightmares VR: Altered Echoes - Reveal Trailer (PS VR2)
Yerba Buena - Reveal Trailer (PS5)

Yerba Buena - Reveal Trailer (PS5)
Dave the Diver - In the Jungle Content Pack Release Date Announcement (PS5 & PS4)

Dave the Diver - In the Jungle Content Pack Release Date Announcement (PS5 & PS4)
SlashZero - Reveal Trailer (PS5)

SlashZero - Reveal Trailer (PS5)
Adorable Adventures - Release Date Announcement Trailer (PS5)

Adorable Adventures - Release Date Announcement Trailer (PS5)
More

Events

More