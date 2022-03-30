The major awards ceremony will happen in April.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News, today we're going to be talking about the BAFTAs because yesterday the official list of nominees came out, meaning we know who is up for each of the respective awards at the major award ceremony. And the BAFTAs is an interesting one because there are a few, well there are lots of award ceremonies throughout award season in the game sector, but you kind of pinpoint a few as like the big ones. The Game Awards kind of kicks everything off in December, you have the Golden Joysticks, that's just around that time as well, you have the BAFTA Games Awards which is usually right at the end of the season in April, so this is kind of one of the big ones and well there's often a lot of criticism levied at the Game Awards and the way that that's handled."
"The BAFTA Game Awards doesn't tend to get that, so this is one of the most prestigious shows of the year and you know winning an award is a pretty big deal. But anyway, let's hop on in.So yeah, here we go, BAFTA Games Awards 2026, all the categories and nominations. Unsurprisingly Cleric Scorer Expedition 33 leads the pack comfortably with 12 total nominations, beating up Dispatch with 9 to its name. It actually surprised me because when I was writing this piece I actually thought that it was Death Stranding 2 that was the second most nominated game and you'll see why when we go through them in alphabetical order because Death Stranding picks up a lot of nominations in the first category. But anyway, it's almost time for what's often regarded as the last major event in the Animal Games Awards season as the BAFTA Games Awards are set to occur in London on Friday, April 17th, with just over a month to go until the big day when many of the top names in the industry come together to celebrate each other's achievements. Now the full list of categories and nominations have been revealed for this year's event. So here we go, so we've got Animation, Battlefield 6, Death Stranding 2, On the Beach, Dispatch, Ghost of Yotei, Hades 2, Hollow Knight, Silksong. Artistic Achievement, Claire Obscure, Death Stranding 2, Dispatch, Ghost of Yotei, Hollow Knight, South of Midnight. Audio Achievement, Arc Raiders, Claire Obscure, Death Stranding, Dispatch, Ghost of Yotei, Indiana Jones. Already, already these four have been nominated in every category."
"Best Game, Arc Raiders, Blue Prince, Claire, Dispatch, Ghost of Yotei. Death Stranding actually misses out on this one, interestingly. British Game, Atomfall, Citizen Sleeper 2, Starward Vector, Mafia of the Old Country, Monument Valley 3, Powerwash Simulator 2, Two Point Museum. Debut Game, Blue Prince, Claire Obscure, Consume Me, Despalote, Dispatch and the Midnight Walk. Evolving Game, Fallout 76, Helldivers 2, Hitman World of Assassination, No Man's Sky, Vampire Survivors, Warhammer 40,000, Space Marine 2. Family, Donkey Kong Bonanza, Is This Seat Taken, Lego Party, Mario Kart World, Powerwash Simulator 2, Two Point Museum. Game Beyond Entertainment, The Alters and Roger, Citizen Sleeper 2, Starward Vector, Consume Me, Despalote, Stalker 2, Heart of Chernobyl. Game Design, Ball X Pit, Blue Prince, Claire Obscure, Ghost of Yotei, Hades 2, Split Fiction, Multiplayer, Arc Raiders, Dune Awakening, Elden Ring, Night Reign, Lego Party, Peak and Split Fiction. Music, Claire Obscure, Death Stranding 2, Dispatch, Ghost of Yotei, Hollow Knight, Silksong, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. These are like your favourites for the award ceremony. These are the ones that pop up all the time. Narrative, The Alters, Blue Prince, Claire Obscure, Death Stranding 2, Indiana Jones, Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. New IP, The Alters, Arc Raiders, Claire Obscure, Dispatch, South Midnight, Split Fiction. And then we've got the last few categories. Performer and leading role, Aaron Poole for Dispatch, Ben Starr for Claire Obscure, Erika Ishii for Ghost of Yotei, Jennifer English for Claire Obscure, Tom McKay for Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, Troy Baker for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. Performance in a supporting role, Alex Wilson-Reagan for Liza P. Overture, Charlie Cox for Claire Obscure, Jane Perry for Dead Take, Jeffrey Wright for Dispatch, Kirstie Ryder for Claire Obscure, Troy Baker again for Death Stranding 2. It'd be something if Troy Baker won both awards. He won't. He won't do it but it would be something. I actually think, by the way, that I think he deserves to win that one and I think that this award will go to someone else, maybe Jeffrey Wright actually. But anyway, lastly we have Technical Achievement, Arc Raiders, Death Stranding 2 on the Beach, Doom the Dark Ages, Ghost of Yotei, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. And then finally, Split Fiction. So yeah, I actually really like the way the BAFTAs are set up. I think the categories they have makes more sense. Yeah, I think it makes more sense to celebrate specific parts of ways games are set up instead of just genres. Because what you find as well with, for example, the Game Awards and the way they do all the different categories, is there's a huge amount of overlap or there's certain categories or certain genres that just don't receive the love that they deserve. You know, we have, for the Game Awards, you have Best Action Game and you have Best Action Adventure Game and I know that they are fundamentally different."
"There's also a huge amount of overlap. Meanwhile, Horror doesn't even get a category. Now with the BAFTA Games Awards, they focus less on specific genres and they focus more on how games are fundamentally put together. Talking about the Technical Achievement, talking about the audio, talking about the narrative. Little things like that, I think ultimately mean that it comes together for better categories that feel less familiar to one another. But again, it's a massive award show. It's going to be happening on April 17th in London, so expect all the news and all that good stuff to come out as this awards ceremony happens. Otherwise, that's all the time that I have, so thank you for joining me on today's GRTV News. I'll be back now on Monday for the next one of the week, so stay tuned for that. Otherwise, I hope you enjoy the rest of your Friday."
"Enjoy your weekend and I'll see you on the other side."