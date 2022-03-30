GRTV News - Valve reveals Steam Machine, Steam Frame verification requirements

Is 1080p, 30fps going to be the Steam Machine standard?
"Without further ado though today, we've had quite a lot of Valve news as I guess sort of yesterday in American time, last night in our time, Valve hosted their GDC talk and GDC, Game Developers Conference, is not always something where we get a vast amount of exciting details for consumers because it is, as I say, the Game Developers Conference, however it is sometimes a moment in gaming history where we get to look at big machines, it's usually quite good for hardware, Ben covered a lot of the Project Helix stuff this morning, if you've not seen that, go check it out, he does a brilliant job as always in the morning but in the afternoon I thought we'd talk Valve because I ended up talking about quite a bit of Valve today."
"They responded to the New York Attorney General's lawsuit held against them for microtransactions, they also claimed that over nearly 6,000 games on Steam have made over $100,000 and they also said what the requirements will be for games playing on the Steam machine.So first off, right off the bat, Valve confirmed that any game that is Steam Deck verified is going to be instantly Steam Machine verified, you'd expect that considering the Steam Machine is six times more powerful than the Steam Deck apparently, however when Game Developers are looking to get their game verified on the Steam Machine all they need to do is make sure it runs at 1080p and 30fps, that might not be the most exciting specifications you've ever seen but it could also mean that a lot of games are able to run and become verified on the Steam Machine without much trouble."
"So if you are looking for the Steam Machine as a replacement to a computer, as a home console that's just going to be your general gaming device, then at the very least you won't have to worry about it not having as many games as say a PC because it's not verified to the system, because games aren't verified to the system."
"There won't need to be any requirements with something like a display size, there won't need to be any legitimacy checks there, or the resolution, or the legibility sorry, as it's imagined that you will be playing a Steam Machine on a much bigger screen than a Steam Deck, so you don't need to worry about say text being too small or anything like that if you're a developer looking to put a game on the Steam Machine."
"Looking over at the Steam Frame, we see that there is not a verification process there as it's just imagined that because the Steam Frame is basically a streaming device for VR games and non-VR games played through the headset, that you'll be able to run that with whatever your PC can run."
"So there's a lot of sort of consumer trust there to be like well, you don't as a developer really need to make things checked for the Steam Frame because it's just going to basically be streaming from your computer.So if you're worried about the Steam Frame not running something, upgrade your PC! Unfortunately it's a terrible time to do that."
"We still don't have a release date for the Steam Machine at the time of writing, nor the Steam Frame, nor the new Steam Controller, but details like this, stuff like this coming out shows that Valve is on track, or sorry, is trying to push itself as being on track towards a release date sometime this year, which has been promised to us."
