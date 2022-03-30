GRTV News - The next Xbox and PS6 could launch at the end of 2027

It seems like the next-generation of console hardware is on the horizon.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News. Today we're going to be talking a little bit about Xbox, about Microsoft, about Project Helix that's on its way. For the simple reason that over at the Game Developers Conference in I think San Francisco, a few bits of information has been shared about the console, or the piece of hardware should we say, because it's hardly a console when you actually think about it. And yeah, we should know a little bit more as to what to expect. So let's hop on in and talk specifically about this latest rumour that could be in relation to the launch period for this device."
"So yes, rumour both PlayStation 6 and Xbox Helix are launching on holiday 2027. And according to the same source, this launch window also applies to the rumoured portable PlayStation unit. So yeah, it's starting to feel like we have a pretty good picture of Xbox Helix, what kind of console it is and what kind of performance we can expect. Development kits will start shipping out next year, which means game development is likely in full swing."
"But what about PlayStation 6? We've heard the rumours about that too, but not nearly to the same extent as with Helix. There's no doubt that it's on its way. But does this mean that Microsoft get a big head start on Sony, just like it did with the Xbox 360 versus the PlayStation 3, a move that almost cost Sony the generation? No, not if we are to believe one of the internet's most prominent hardware insiders. We're talking about Kepler L2 who writes on NeoGAF that Xbox and PS6 are still on track for holiday 2027. He also clarifies that the same applies to the rumoured portable PlayStation device. In short, it seems possible that we're just over a year away from the launch of the PlayStation 6 and Xbox Helix, a generation where there are many indications that Sony and Microsoft will move away from almost identical hardware in favour of distinct alternatives with their own strengths and weaknesses. Are you hoping for new consoles next year and how would you swap the generation we've had with its emphasis on live service, fewer big games and a pronounced focus on well-known game franchises?That's funny because I don't know whether I'd necessarily refer to this current generation as one that's been focused on those things. I'd probably argue that it's been more focused on the last generation. And I think that's the biggest issue that it's had. I mean, obviously there's been live service things, but there were live service things last generation."
"People seem to forget about that, that we had games like, you know, for example, Rainbow Six Siege, it launched in like 2016. Fortnite is, I think it was 2018. A lot of the games that are still relevant today, Overwatch 2016 as well, I think it was. A lot of the games that are relevant today were relevant in last generation. So I don't think this generation has necessarily been coined by live service. I think we've just had, we've just gone over the edge with live service this time. We've got bored of it and we want to move on from it and we haven't been able to move on from it. And as for the fewer big games, I do think there are fewer big games in this generation. I will say that, but I think that's also a by-product of the cost of development these days. I'm not saying it's a good thing. I've long been vocal that I think we need to make video games cheaper because they get so big that they have to succeed. If they don't succeed, then they take everything with them. They take the developers, they take the studios, they take everything with them. So I do think that there has been fewer big games because they're too much of a big focus. As for like a pronounced focus on well-known game franchises, I don't think I necessarily agree with that either for the simple reason that some of the best games that we've had over the last three, four years have been new IP. Some of the most memorable ones have been that as well. Obviously there's always been, there's always returning franchises and there's always returning big games and stuff, but I do think that we've had quite a balanced generation in regards to what kind of IP we've been presented. Because again, if you look back at the last generation, it was very much focused on sort of established IP. That was sort of one of the things that made it stand out. So I think we've had a good, a lot of things that have been good about this generation. It's just a few big things that have sort of marred it a little bit. And I do think one of the biggest issues that this generation's had is that it's never really got off the ground. I think that's the biggest problem that this generation's had. It's never really felt like a generation because for the first two, three years of it, pretty much everything that launched came out on last generation stuff. And the issue with that is that then the games aren't ready or they don't feel like a new generation title. They just feel like a last generation thing that's been slightly enhanced. I think we've only really had at this point two, just over two years maybe of true current gen video games. And even then, not all of them feel that way because many still launch on last generation things. Or for example, many of them came to Nintendo Switch, which was a console that was basically last gen. So I think that we haven't really had this much of a generation for the simple reason that it's done that. Otherwise, are we ready for a new generation of consoles?Personally, no. I don't think we are because again, I don't feel like we've really utilised the potential of these consoles yet. They might be held back a little bit by things like the Xbox Series S for one. So I don't think we necessarily need them right now."
"But is it exciting? Of course it's exciting, especially with Xbox's case. The PlayStation 6, for example, if it's just going to be a better PlayStation, I think we'll need it less. The Xbox, it could be really exciting because it will again look to sort of blur that gap between PC and console. And that would be really exciting for the people who are looking for sort of a more affordable way, a more accessible way to get an access like a Steam library, for example, without having to buy a battleship of a PC that could set you back thousands and thousands of pounds. So I think that's exciting. I don't think we necessarily need a PlayStation 6 yet because I don't think we're really utilising the PlayStation 5, especially considering there's a PlayStation 5 Pro that feels like it's just been buried. I still don't think there's any reason whatsoever to buy a PlayStation 5 Pro these days. And yet we're not talking about PlayStation 6."
"So again, a little bit of a conflicting generation, but it does look like it's coming to an end.We're in the latter stages of it. We're in the sort of sunset era of this generation now, because if PlayStation 6 and Xbox Helix, as we're calling it, will launch at the end of 2027, then games are going to start getting ready for the launch of this next slate of devices in 2027."
"Which means we probably only have a handful of current gen titles that are still being built for this platform. So it's interesting. A lot of moving parts. So as we know more, be sure to keep posting. Otherwise, that's all the time that I have. So thank you for joining me on today's GRTV News, and I'll see you all on tomorrow's. Take care, everyone."