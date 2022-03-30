Check in on your local Fortnite players guys, they're having a rough one.
"Hello there, welcome back to GRTB News, I'm Alex, as always going through the afternoons latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like and indeed whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GRTB News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole, so if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news and of course so much more, without further ado though today, you might want to check in on your local 12 year old as the price of V-Bucks is going up, that's right, not even Epic Games and Fortnite's own micro-economy can escape inflation, as Ben writes here, so this is the sort of, V-Bucks have been going up in cost for a while now, every few years they've been, or for the past few years, every year they've been announcing price increases to everything from the smallest amount of V-Bucks to the largest amount of V-Bucks, as it seems that Epic Games still needs to generate much more cash flow from Fortnite to keep it running as it does, to keep Epic Games running as it does, as Fortnite is really their biggest cash cow when you think about it, which is quite unsurprising considering it's possibly, it's one of the most popular games right now, as Roblox is probably the most popular game, but in any case, unfortunately you will be paying more for your V-Bucks going forward soon, as Ben writes here, the 8.99 pack was 1,000 V-Bucks and is now just 800 V-Bucks, the 22.99 pack was 2,800 V-Bucks and is now 2,400 V-Bucks, the 36.99 pack is 4,500 V-Bucks after going down from 5,000 V-Bucks and the whopping 89.99 pack which used to get you 13,500 V-Bucks has now dropped to 12,500 V-Bucks, so there's about a 10% drop, a 20% drop for the 8.99 pack, which is kind of incredible, but elsewhere we see anywhere from 20 to 10% sort of droppage going through there, which is quite a lot, and Epic says that since the price per 50 V-Bucks has almost doubled, but the price per pack hasn't doubled, so at least there's that guys, at least there's that, but you know, the price of 100 V-Bucks now I believe has gone from $89 to $1.12, which it's hard to understand if we don't actually operate in dollars, because we in the UK don't operate in dollars, but at the same time it's clear to understand that this is going to be something that is going to affect every single Fortnite player, unless you're one that doesn't use V-Bucks, in which case well done you, you've managed to keep the game free to play entirely for yourself, but if you want to say, you know, buy the battle pass for yourself every season, if you want to buy new skins, if you want to buy everything like the Fortnite crew subscription for example, you'll have to be spending a bit more cash, but it won't, oh, never mind, scratch that, it's Ben Wrights here, this doesn't actually stop you from getting the battle pass for the $8.99 pack, because they've now dropped the price of the battle pass to $800 V-Bucks, however I don't think this is going to affect the cosmetics, which are still going to be priced at the same amount of V-Bucks, but they will be therefore more expensive in real money, because of the way that this is going to go, the music and lego battle passes are also dropping to $1200 V-Bucks, which, again, you can get both of them for the $22.99 pack I guess, but otherwise, you won't really be going off to the races. The catch, as Ben Wrights here, is that you now earn less V-Bucks per pass, per battle pass, yeah, because you'll only need $800 to get the next battle pass, that means that you're only earning $800 V-Bucks instead of $1000, which means that technically you're kind of worse off in the long run. Or do you think so? Are you alright with this change? I imagine you're not if you're a Fortnite player, because it basically means you're just going to be spending more money on V-Bucks. Are you happy to spend more money on V-Bucks? Do you still think it's a bargain? Let me know all that and more, and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRTV news, goodbye!"