GRTV News - Yoshi and the Mysterious Book will launch in May

"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News, today we're going to be talking a little bit about Nintendo, because yesterday, it was obviously, it was March 10th, which is, for anyone who doesn't celebrate, it's Mario Day, because M-A-R-10."
"Nintendo always has things in store for Mario Day, usually it has a more, sort of, overreaching element to it, you know, there's a lot of Lego sets that got revealed, picking right up after the latest direct for the Super Mario Galaxy movie, where we found out who's going to be playing, or voicing, Yoshi, and Wart, and a few different characters, but they also took the time yesterday to announce official and key information about one of the upcoming games they have in the works, now, the reason we're going to talk about this today is because I have some thoughts about the way they do this, but the gaming question, is Yoshi the Mysterious Book, so let's hop on in, so yes, Yoshi the Mysterious Book will launch on Nintendo Switch 2 in May, to celebrate March 10th, we now know the firm date for the charming looking platformer, so yeah, Nintendo has gotten into a habit of hosting so many direct broadcasts that it feels like it's a show each week these days, but somehow it also manages to find the space and time to deliver unexpected news via its Nintendo Today app, to this end, as part of the M-A-R-10 proceedings, Mario Day, Nintendo has just confirmed the official launch date for the upcoming Switch 2 charming platformer, Yoshi the Mysterious Book, with the game set to make its grand debut as soon as May 21st, to align with this news, a new trailer for the game has arrived that showcases more of the lovely 2D gameplay, which you can see for yourself below, with this animated theatrical debut occurring in April in the Super Mario Galaxy movie, where Donald Glover will voice the green dinosaur, it certainly seems like the 2026 is shaping up to be the year of Yoshi, despite the Legend of Zelda celebrating its 40th anniversary, if you want to check out the latest trailer, you can find it here, a little bit of extra gameplay, before also confirming the release date, at the end, bang, May 21st, now the reason I wanted to talk about this today is because Nintendo is starting to frustrate me a little bit with the way that it's conducting itself, because we have all these directs that host, like a lot of directs as well, for a variety of different things, and all of them are a little bit, they leave a lot to be desired, should we say, and yet for some reason Nintendo still has all the ability to drop key announcements into its Nintendo Today app, and then, you know, it usually goes into the Nintendo Today app and then like 40 minutes later they just post it on social media, and it annoys me a little bit because we see it as well with PlayStation, just out of the blue, like oh here's the release date for Wolverine, it's like we had a state of play like 10 days ago, why didn't you announce the release date there, make it part of that big show, these announcements where they just drop them on social media, I don't know why they don't utilise the resources they have in place, and these existing sort of broadcasts, and these existing sort of shows that draw loads of people in to watch them, I don't know why they just drop them out of the blue, you know the Super Mario Galaxy movie, for example, had like, I think it's like its third direct on Monday, where all we got was a new trailer, and yet Yoshi and the Mysterious Book is one of the key Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive titles of the year, and it gets its release date in the form of just a trailer dropped on YouTube and a tweet, it annoys me a little bit because I just think like why aren't we using these resources better Nintendo, why aren't we, well I say Nintendo just in general, you know, it's starting to make, get to the point where these sort of big showcases and broadcasts that they put together, they're slipping away from being appointment viewing because they are saving a lot of these key announcements for just random periods, so it's one of those things, it's a little bit all over the place at the moment right now, I'd like to see them, I'd like to see everyone come together and really consolidate how they do these things, I don't mind the amount of broadcasts we get, the amount of showcases we get, I just like them to be utilised a little bit better, at least that's my sort of take on the matter, but long story short, Yoshi and the Mysterious Book is on its way, it's just over two months away, it's coming out on May 21st on Nintendo Switch 2, and of course when we get around to that time, we'll have all the coverage, all the good stuff for you, so stay tuned to that, and otherwise that'll be all the time I have on this episode of GRTV News, but I'll be back now tomorrow for the next one, so I'll see you all on that one, take care everyone."