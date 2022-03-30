GRTV News - Resident Evil Requiem confirms DLC that expands the story, photo mode, and more

Just weeks after launch and already Capcom confirms Resident Evil Requiem DLC.
"Hello there, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex, as always going through the afternoons latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like and indeed whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole, so if you like what you see and you want to see more be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news and of course so much more, without further ado though today we're talking about Resident Evil Requiem."
"I know, it's already been quite a big talking point for a lot of the last week or so I guess because the game released and immediately sold a mad amount of copies, I believe it's already topped 5 million copies sold or at the very least it had already done that within the first 5 days of its launch. It seems that people are absolutely loving Resident Evil more and more so with each iteration, but we're not just here to talk about how much fans love the game, no we're here to talk about new DLC which has been revealed for the game. It's not got a title yet, it's not got a release date yet, it's not even got a release window yet, but Resident Evil Requiem's director Koshi Nakanishi recently went online as you can see here with the embedded Twitter or X post to talk a little bit about what's coming in the future of Resident Evil Requiem and story DLC is among the content that we're going to be getting soon-ish I'd say, soon-ish is probably a good amount of time for the game. We saw Resident Evil Village get a story DLC, an expansion with that, so it's probably not surprising that the game, especially considering how popular it is, is going to get more content."
"We don't know what content that is going to be in terms of its story, we don't know where we're going to go from here. I've personally not played Resident Evil Requiem so I can't theorise, but we do, as Alfredo writes here, have a pretty brilliant timeline that if you want you can go through on your local Game Reactor right now as we make predictions on what could happen in the future of the series after Requiem has fully wrapped up. That will contain spoilers for the game, just to let you know as well by the way. But yeah, alongside the DLC announcement we also got the reveal that we're getting content updates and fixes to the game, including the one that was released recently, and also we'll be getting photo mode in May, which is always quite nice. Things like that are nice to include at launch, but again at the same time a lot of people don't necessarily need something like a photo mode in order to enjoy a full game as an experience as it is, and instead usually that's seen more I would say for something like a diehard fan, someone who really wants to take extra time and extra care in their playthroughs, go back in, make everything look nice, grab some screenshots, make them look cool, things like that. Perhaps, you know, maybe if someone's picking up later down the line as well, that's a good shout for them. But anyway, as I say, the main talking point here is the DLC, although Nakanishi does say that we're probably not going to be seeing anything from that in some time, as he says we're going to take some time before it gets fully ready, which is completely understandable considering you just released the main game just a couple of weeks ago, if not I think a week ago, something around that time frame. As we know, Capcom does work pretty quickly with Resident Evil."
"Not blitzingly fast, but we did get Resident Evil 4 remake, Resident Evil Village, Resident Evil Requiem, all within a few years of each other. So, you know, they do work, especially for the modern industry, quite fast, so perhaps within the next year or so we'll hear significantly more about Requiem's story DLC. But for the meantime, let me know what you'd want it to cover, do you think it should focus on both main characters again? Obviously, if one of them dies, I don't know that. So, you know, let me know what you think about it, who it should focus on, where it should be set, how it should continue the main story, or if it shouldn't, and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRTV news. Goodbye."