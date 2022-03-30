The next Xbox might not be the revolution some fans had hoped for.
"Without further ado though today I've got a bit of a disappointing story for anyone who thought that Xbox's Project Helix could be like another Xbox 360 moment and a real comeback story for the green team, at least if we're willing to believe the insider Sneakers SO, who previously back in the day reported about Xbox completely abandoning its exclusivity way before that was officially announced or really sort of sank in as something that was going to be part of the business strategy going forward."
"Sneakers SO again confirmed that we're not going to see the return of exclusives really, apparently this is seen as a bad business move inside things at Microsoft and Xbox at the minute because there's no putting the genie out of the bottle as the insider says, there's no way that we can, putting the genie back in the bottle sorry, there's no way that we can really go back to exclusives now that people have got used to no exclusives and as well Xbox as a sort of business has understood that these games sell really well on Playstation 5, Forza Horizon 5, sold like hotcakes on PS5, Indiana Jones being on other platforms, things like Stalker 2 being on other platforms, things like Starfield when that eventually comes to PS5 will probably sell quite a lot as well, the Elder Scrolls for Oblivion Remastered being on other platforms sold very well and really Xbox hasn't been an exclusive company since about 2020 as all of their Microsoft exclusives came to Windows anyway. Speaking of PC by the way, this is something that Sneakers SO thinks that the Project Helix is basically going to be with Xbox kind of emulation built in. So rather than it being a console through and through like we know the Playstations and Xboxes of old have been, it'll instead be basically a Windows machine with an Xbox sort of looking OS running over the top of the top similar to an ROG Ally or Ally X, the handheld gaming PC that we saw from Xbox last year, basically telling us that we should expect it to be like that. It's meant to be a very niche device, it's meant to be a very expensive device but for those diehard fans that do want it and do want another Xbox in their living room, it'll offer that. However it seems that this is going to be the last major attempt at Xbox to deliver some exclusive hardware as Sneakers SO basically writes that they've already put in the money for research and development now into that console so they can't just cancel it. However this is when this is eventually announced it's going to be nothing to do with the new CEO Asha Sharma as she's basically inherited this Xbox without being able to have any input over it because it's already so far along in research and development. Obviously all of this is to be taken with a pinch of salt as nothing comes officially from Xbox but it does seem to fall in line with a lot of what we've seen from analysts, from former insiders, from current insiders, from people within the industry that this next Xbox is going to be exciting for the people that still love Xbox but it's not necessarily going to revolutionise the console game or bring back the console wars how they used to be in the PS3 and Xbox 360 eras. That is a sad bit of news for anyone who really, really wants the green team to prevail but as much of an Xbox fan as I am it's really, really hard to see a future whether that be in the near or distant future where Xbox restores itself because sadly as Phil Spencer said back in the day the Xbox One generation was the toughest one really to lose because it hurts you when your entire digital library is on one platform and therefore you're not going to go to another platform to build it back up. Let me know if you think that this is going to be likely true with Project Helix, if you don't want it to be true, if you want an Xbox 360 revolutionary console launch and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRTV news. Goodbye!"