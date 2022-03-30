iPad Air M4 (Quick Look) - Supercharged Performance

We take a look at the latest iPad Air model that features a more powerful chipset but otherwise very similar elements.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.This is the first critical look that you'll get on the brand new iPad Air.Yes, we have been prestigiously selected by Apple to be one of the first media, at least here in the Scandinavian countries, to take a critical look at the new iPad Air."
"This was revealed, rather unceremoniously so, not too long ago at an Apple event in New York where they put new M processors in, well, mostly the same chassis of existing products.So, that accounts for much of what you're going to see in the new iPad Air."
"It's called the iPad Air M4 and that essentially means that you'll get the M4 processor, which is great, and that enables a whole host of different upgrades which will drastically alter the way that you look and use an iPad Air.In terms of the physical dimensions, the way that you interact with it, whether or not you have an older one that also will run iPadOS 26, can't quite remember what the current or the upcoming iPadOS version is, but the point is that most iPads that are currently in circulation will be able to run it the same way that this does."
"And as you can see from the range of accessories that we have partially in frame over here, we have the SmartFolio, the Pencil Pro, and the Magic Keyboard, which I've also just unboxed for you right here.All of this is the same, the same kinds of accessories that you would usually do."
"That does not mean that this isn't worth anything.On the contrary, this is awesome and I have long stated that this particular workflow carrying the Magic Keyboard, the Pencil, the Folio, and with iPadOS the way that it is currently, you finally get a laptop replacement."
"So that is really cool.Now, what do you get by transferring to the M4 architecture?Well, it's an 8-core CPU and a 9-core GPU, which overall will make it around 30% peak faster than the M3 models."
"That is a noticeable uplift in many different workflows, not just your regular iPad stuff, but professional stuff as well, which is increasingly used with these types of products.There is a lot of creative professionals that use this setup right now, which is incredible.It also enables a bunch of new things, such as the N1, the new Apple-designed wireless chip which enables new technologies like Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread."
"That is awesome and makes sort of the longevity of the iPad Air so much stronger.You also get the C1X, I believe that's the modem at the very least.That also only applies if you get the 5G-enabled version, but if you do, that is run through Apple's own modem, which have gotten a lot of good feedback in the other models where it has surfaced."
"It still weighs 616 grams.You can get it up to one terabyte of storage.It starts at 128 gig storage, and the price was the same as previously.So if you're looking for an iPad Air, there's a lot of good reasons to get this iPad Air because of the performance uplift, the new modem and wireless chip, and the upgraded GPU and CPU combo in the M4 SoC really makes it worth it."
"At the same time, this is a whole host of cool accessories that Apple has built and sort of created over generations where there was a lot of critical feedback for Apple like five years ago at the start of the M generation, of the M era, and now there's a lot of good will being had from Apple here, and rightfully so."
"So we can very, very firmly recommend the iPad Air M4, and I don't even have to turn it on.We're going to have to do that in a full review, of course, which will be coming.It's actually going to be alive at the same time as you're watching this."
"So if you are intrigued and you need an iPad, maybe not from an M3, but from an older iPad Air or an older iPad in general, this might be a good fit.We will fully review it, and you can find that on the site right now.See you on the next one."