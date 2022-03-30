GRTV News - Nintendo is suing the United States government

Over the costly tariffs that were imposed.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News.Today we're going to be touching on something that happened over the weekend or late on Friday actually, which is basically that we're seeing a lot of companies, a lot of major companies sort of taking action against the Trump administration in the US over the tariffs that were put in place."
"A lot of companies are unhappy about the tariffs because it meant they lost a lot of money.One such example, and the reason why we're talking about it today, is because Nintendo has now issued a lawsuit against the US government.Long story short, the idea here is that they want compensation for all the money that the tariffs took away, with the tariffs obviously being used as sort of a political bargaining chip that ultimately affected a lot of different people around the world."
"So yes, we're going to hop on in, get the firm details, we'll talk more about it afterwards.So here we go, Nintendo sues the US government over Trump-era tariffs.The Japanese gaming giant has filed a lawsuit against the US government in an effort to reclaim customs duties paid during Donald Trump's trade war."
"So yeah, Nintendo is taking a hard line against the US government, has now reported to have filed a lawsuit against it in an attempt to recover all the money paid in customs duties during Donald Trump's trade war.The background to this is that the US Supreme Court recently ruled that the extensive import tariffs introduced under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act were in fact illegal."
"The problem?The ruling did not say anything about how the billions of dollars already paid would be refunded.Nintendo now wants a quick resolution with interest."
"The fees they were forced to pay when consoles and accessories were imported into the US are substantial, and the Japanese gaming giant is far from alone.Several large companies, including FedEx and industry giants in the automotive and technology sectors are now pursuing similar lawsuits."
"As is well known, the tariffs contributed to earlier concerns about the price of next generation hardware and caused Nintendo to temporarily postpone pre-orders for Switch 2 in the US.And this is obviously the, uh, well, this is the actual lawsuit here, as reported by Central News."
"Now I don't really know how this will go about now, because obviously the US, essentially the US Supreme Court needs to decide whether the US government are going to have to pay out billions and billions of dollars in compensation for the actions of the Trump administration.It's one of those things."
"It's basically, does the US Supreme Court want to rule that the US government are going to be financially shafted for a while because of the decisions that Donald Trump's made that supposedly benefited the US economy, of which, as anyone who sort of follows the tariffs has understood that all it's really done is put an increased financial strain on the US people."
"Whole weird thing across the board, really.I don't know whether we'll see anything come of this.I don't know whether we'll actually see these lawsuits ever go the distance.It might ultimately just become a settlement."
"It's difficult to say, but as of right now, we do know that Nintendo has been, or is one of these major companies, has filed a lawsuit against the US, the Trump administration that are looking for financial compensation for the actions of all the tariffs that have been put in place that have massively increased the customs fees."
"So we'll stay tuned and see whether this evolves into anything.Again, I'm not entirely sure it will, or even if it does, as is the case with lawsuits, especially involving major companies and in this case, an actual country's government.It could take years before anything of value is decided."
"So we'll stay tuned.But the good news, the news in general, is that this is happening.I'll be back now tomorrow for the next GRT News of the Week.And until then, hope you enjoy the rest of your Monday and I'll see you all on the next one."