GRTV News - Slay the Spire 2's peak player count is more than three times that of Marathon at launch

"I'm sure as I say that, as soon as I wrap up this video there's going to be something big dropping, there's going to be a trailer or something like that as that's usually when the Americans wake up, however we are here talking about Slay the Spy 2 and Marathon this morning because I thought it was an interesting point to raise, especially considering the fact that Slay the Spy 2 I think is now the most popular roguelike of all time."
"At the time of writing the game's peak player count I think it had like 288,000 people joining this game.It's got co-op, it's a sequel to a massive game that launched before, it's a roguelike deck builder, sort of the roguelike deck builder and so of course we expected a lot of things to happen when it launched into early access but perhaps not quite this response."
"And of course we can't sort of mention Slay the Spy 2's success without also unfortunately having to kind of dunk a little bit on Marathon.I don't really like doing this with certain games but considering both of them launched at the same time and people are talking about Marathon and finding out about Marathon it's worth pointing out that Marathon's launch count was about 88,000 players which is of course less than a third of Slay the Spy 2's launch."
"Now it's interesting here because these games are obviously not competing.I don't think there's anyone, there's probably like one or two gamers out there that are going ooh I was going to play Marathon but then Slay the Spy came out so I guess I'm going to jump to that because they're entirely different games."
"One of them is an extraction suitor that's quite sweaty, another one of them is an indie roguelike deck builder.So really, while the genres are both very I would say sort of the zeitgeist of the moment when it comes to gaming."
"You know you've got your roguelikes on one side where everything's kind of a roguelike now and has roguelike elements and then you've got extraction suitors on the other side which seem to be the way that we're going with sort of FPS games in general and third person shooters in general or just shooters in general to get people in."
"You know it's no longer battle royales, it's extraction shooting.Despite that it seems that one of them has clearly won out, one of them has been left behind for now.88,000 concurrent players is still very strong and it's worth pointing out as well that Slay the Spy 2 is only available on PC."
"Marathon is available on console, both PlayStation and Xbox I believe as well so...Excuse me, deepest apologies, you can tell it's Friday and you can tell I didn't sleep well last night but otherwise, yeah.Marathon is available on other platforms and is likely not going to need as much, well is likely going to have hopefully more continued support as Slay the Spy 2 will definitely enjoy I reckon a long period of time of having around over 100,000 players with early access but there's definitely a lot of instant hype over Slay the Spy 2 whereas Marathon might be a bit more of a slow burner."
"We'll have to wait and see, here's hoping it doesn't go the way of High Guard.Let me know what you think about Marathon, whether you've bought either of these two games, which one you'd rather play