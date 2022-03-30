Samsung Galaxy Buds4 Pro (Quick Look) - Hi-Fi All Around

The newest iteration of the in-ear model from Samsung looks to deliver quality audio, clear calls, and richer sounds in all kinds of environments.
"Hello everyone and welcome to a very very quick quick look because we just got the new Samsung products that were launched at an Unpacked not too long ago. There's already a preview on the site of us being in San Francisco and seeing these being unveiled almost live that I would urge you to go read, but as for our testing procedure, that basically begins now. We just shot the S26 Ultra which we have a little bit more experience with, but these just came in also. These are the new Galaxy Buds 4 Pro and they are set to accommodate and accompany the S26 Ultra. Now the last couple of Buds Pro from Samsung have been absolutely gorgeous and great and efficient and lovely to have in your ears and listen to, so we assume that this is going to be the same. It has a brand new two-way construction that can do 24-bit 96 kilohertz audio which is very impressive."
"As you can see here from the transparent top like the lid of the case it almost assembles something from like nothing and the magnets and the construction is fantastic.Obviously this supports Qi wireless charging at the bottom or USB type-c and they fast charge which is great. This clear charging case is absolutely lovely I should say. Now there is a metal blade design here on these to give them a more robust feel. They're still silicone tipped, but they look just a little bit smaller and I think a little bit niftier when you put them out of the case and you have them in your ears. They look very professional. They do cost around 250 euros so we would imagine that they would be very good, but the point is that we have a legacy of good Buds Pros from Samsung to rely on. Now it seems like that there is an increased focus on good ANC both in conversation mode when it is using its microphones to clear and crisp out your voice at the same time as doing the same for the person you're speaking with and when actually listening to audio. There's also full integration with other Samsung devices but all of this works without apps which is great. Now that is basically all we can tell you about it currently so we'll be fully testing this in the days to come and we'll have a full review very soon going out together with our full written review of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. So for now, thank you so much for watching. See you on the next one!"