Gamereactor

  •   English

Log in member
HQ
Gamereactor
Videos
Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight

Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight - Henchperson Orientation Trailer

Do you want to be one of the Joker, Penguin, or Bane's goons? Now you can!

Trailers

More

Videos

More

Movie Trailers

More

Events

More