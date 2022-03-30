AD
Matt Booty promises that there will be no organisational changes at Xbox Game Studios
Despite the Xbox leadership overhaul.
Published 2026-02-25 18:19
GR Misc
World of Warcraft: Midnight - Collector's Edition - Unboxing
on the 24th of February 2026 at 13:12
Screamer is inspired in part by King of Fighters
on the 17th of February 2026 at 21:00
MSI MPG Ai1600TS PCIE5 - Unboxing
on the 13th of February 2026 at 15:18
Vivo X300 Pro + Photographer Kit - Gamereactor Unboxing
on the 9th of February 2026 at 13:09
High on Life 2 - Press Kit Unboxing
on the 6th of February 2026 at 14:17
Birdfy is looking to make birdwatching even more intense
on the 20th of January 2026 at 18:42
Is James Cameron done with Avatar?
on the 23rd of December 2025 at 12:00
Anno 117: Pax Romana - Governor's Edition - Unboxing
on the 28th of November 2025 at 16:52
Unboxing Magic: The Gathering - Secret Lair drops Beauty of the Beast & Featuring: Peach Momoko
on the 21st of November 2025 at 11:56
Unboxing Avatar: The Last Airbender x Magic: The Gathering Set
on the 19th of November 2025 at 11:49
Pokémon TCG Mega Evolution Set (Quick Look) - A Set for Collectors and Players
on the 28th of October 2025 at 14:39
Luto Special Edition - Gamereactor Unboxing
on the 16th of October 2025 at 13:11
Videos
Resident Evil Requiem - Bang for your buck Challenge - Three for the price of one
on the 25th of February 2026 at 15:51
Resident Evil Requiem - Video Review
on the 25th of February 2026 at 15:00
ASUS ROG GR70 (Quick Look) - Dominate Your Game
on the 25th of February 2026 at 14:56
GRTV News - Nacon files for insolvency, days after announcing latest Nacon Connect
on the 25th of February 2026 at 12:30
GRTV News - Marvel's Wolverine to launch in September
on the 25th of February 2026 at 07:56
Life is Strange: Reunion - Video Preview
on the 24th of February 2026 at 16:00
World of Warcraft: Midnight - Collector's Edition - Unboxing
on the 24th of February 2026 at 13:12
GRTV News - Kingdom Come: Deliverance II director leaves the franchise behind
on the 24th of February 2026 at 12:55
GRTV News - King of Meat to shut down in April
on the 24th of February 2026 at 08:17
GRTV News - Ubisoft has "several" Assassin's Creed and Far Cry games in the works
on the 23rd of February 2026 at 14:03
Luto - Chapter 1 Walkthrough Gameplay (PS5)
on the 23rd of February 2026 at 11:32
GRTV News - Phil Spencer is retiring from Xbox with new CEO already confirmed
on the 23rd of February 2026 at 08:09
Movie Trailers
Mortal Kombat II - Official Trailer II
on the 25th of February 2026 at 18:47
Pretty Lethal - Official Trailer
on the 25th of February 2026 at 15:12
Backrooms - Official Teaser
on the 25th of February 2026 at 07:16
Love Is Blind: Season 10 - Alex & Ashley - Sneak Peek (Netflix)
on the 25th of February 2026 at 06:15
House of David S2 - Official Trailer (Prime Video)
on the 25th of February 2026 at 06:14
Pride and Prejudice - Official Teaser (Netflix)
on the 25th of February 2026 at 06:14
The Madison - Official Trailer (Paramount+)
on the 25th of February 2026 at 06:14
Formula 1: Drive to Survive - Season 8 First Look
on the 24th of February 2026 at 23:42
One Piece - Season 1 Recap (Netflix)
on the 24th of February 2026 at 07:24
Wednesday: Season 3 - Cast Announcement (Netflix)
on the 24th of February 2026 at 07:15
Eric Dane - Famous Last Words (Netflix)
on the 23rd of February 2026 at 07:44
Strip Law - Official Trailer (Netflix)
on the 23rd of February 2026 at 07:44
Trailers
Ninja Gaiden 4 - 'The Two Masters' Release Date Reveal
on the 26th of February 2026 at 00:27
Out of Sight: Stage Fright - Release Date Trailer
on the 25th of February 2026 at 11:00
The Crew Motorfest - NASCAR Playlist Trailer
on the 25th of February 2026 at 06:19
MOUSE: P.I. For Hire - Official Boss Fight Reveal (Robo-Betty)
on the 25th of February 2026 at 06:19
Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds - PAC-MAN Pack Trailer
on the 25th of February 2026 at 06:19
Forza Horizon 6 - Horizon Passport Sweepstakes
on the 25th of February 2026 at 06:19
Bread & Fred - Launch Trailer
on the 25th of February 2026 at 06:19
Panzer Knights: Commander's Edition - Announcement Trailer (PS5)
on the 25th of February 2026 at 06:19
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate - Alopex Reveal Trailer (PS5 & PS4)
on the 25th of February 2026 at 06:19
Marathon - Rook Cinematic Trailer (PS5 & PC)
on the 25th of February 2026 at 06:18
GreedFall: The Dying World - Wonders of Gacane
on the 25th of February 2026 at 04:24
Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition - Switch 2 Launch Trailer
on the 25th of February 2026 at 02:26
Events
Roborock showcase 2025
on the 19th of September 2025 at 08:07
Hideo Kojima & Fatih Akin - Marché du Film Cannes Next Panel 2025 - Gamereactor Cut Part III
on the 30th of May 2025 at 10:09
Hideo Kojima & Fatih Akin - Marché du Film Cannes Next Panel 2025 - Gamereactor Cut Part II
on the 30th of May 2025 at 09:25
Hideo Kojima & Fatih Akin - Marché du Film Cannes Next Panel 2025 - Gamereactor Cut Part I
on the 30th of May 2025 at 09:17
Cannes Film Festival - Thoughts & Impressions by the Marina
on the 23rd of May 2025 at 08:12
Nintendo Switch 2 Premiere - Paris Event Recap
on the 4th of April 2025 at 13:41
Club JBL London - A quick overview on the 2025 lineup
on the 20th of March 2025 at 16:08
Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023
on the 4th of November 2023 at 13:44
We're Ready for Summer Game Fest
on the 8th of June 2023 at 16:58
We're attending Summer Games Fest
on the 8th of June 2023 at 16:52
MSIology RTX40 event
on the 3rd of March 2023 at 12:48
LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview
on the 30th of March 2022 at 16:10
