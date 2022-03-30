GRTV News - King of Meat to shut down in April

Yet another live game will soon bite the dust.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News. Today we're going to be talking a little bit about another live service game because overnight it has been confirmed that yet another one is being shut down. Again, it's always the newer ones that are getting shut down and the reason for that is because for these games to survive they need to develop a massive audience, they need to have a really strong and dedicated community and that community doesn't just come out of nowhere, it has to come from the available player base of gamers who are already typically dedicating their time and their resources to existing live service projects. So it's not exactly surprising to me when I see these live service games come out of the blue and then quickly fail because you're trying to snatch players away from very, very, very established titans. And to that end, the next one that's facing the music is Glowmaid's King of Meat, the sort of cooperative, user-generated, content-driven almost party game. It launched in October and it hasn't particularly come out of the gates particularly well. I think the number that's being thrown around is that Amazon was hoping, because Amazon is a publisher, Amazon was hoping that it would hit about 100,000 concurrent players. I think on launch it hit about 400 on Steam, concurrent players, so particularly poor. But either way, let's dive on in. So yes, King of Meat is shutting down in April with refunds being issued for the game. Glowmaid's cooperative UGC title has not found the audience it was hoping to reach. So yeah, creating a live service title project that requires a large and active community to be classified as successful is becoming an increasingly difficult and risky endeavour. In 2026 alone, High Guard has commanded many headlines for its rather catastrophic failure. But as we continue through February, it's been confirmed that one of late 2025's new live projects is also set to face the music."
"Glowmaid's King of Meat will be shutting down as soon as April 9th. The cooperative title with a large focus on user-generated content has not reached the audience it was hoping to hit, and thus, around six months after its arrival, the game will be closing down with servers taken offline, complete playability neutralised and refunds issued for anyone who has snagged a copy since launch in October. A statement from Glowmaid explains, Despite the creativity and innovation Glowmaid brought to King of Meat, the game has unfortunately not found the audience we hoped for. As a result, we have made the difficult decision to conclude our investment in the game as King of Meat's servers will close on April 9th, 2026. Players will be able to access and play all existing content until then, so we encourage you to enjoy your remaining time in the game with your fellow contenders."
"As you'd expect, there will be no more content updates for the game ahead of its shutdown, but players can spend any resources and currencies that they have before the servers close just to add a few more cosmetics to the collection before their collection is lost forever.Are you surprised by this news? As part of our review, we were somewhat concerned that King of Meat would face a fate like this, as you can read here."
"And yeah, when I reviewed this game last year, or at least every time I've played King of Meat actually, in preview beats and the review and all those different times, I've always been a little bit concerned that it was going to head this way. It's an interesting idea and there's some parts of the game that you can really appreciate, but for a game like this to survive, it needs to have that sort of draw. Well, actually it needs to be almost lethal in its draw. It has to bring you in and make you want to play that game for hours at a time and then to come back day after day after day after day. You know, these kinds of titles, they can't be built in like, let's say, compared to like a Resident Evil game. A Resident Evil game only really needs to command your time for 10, 15 hours and then it's done its job. A game like this has to command your time for hundreds of hours."
"And if it doesn't feel worthwhile to commit time to a game like that, then it's simply not going to thrive. And that was a concern I always had with King of Meat when playing it, is that it didn't have that draw, it didn't have that pull to make me want to keep playing.You know, it was a game that would, I think I described it in a preview, I said it would live and die in its community and it didn't ever really get a community and it died pretty quickly. So yeah, pretty, it's always harsh news when you see this because when a game fails like this, it typically means bad news for the developer itself. And Glowmaid is a pretty new developer that's been created by a lot of little big planet developers or former little big planet developers from Media Molecule who, you know, have this experience in UGC content. And you'd have to assume that because of the way that King of Meat's gone, that Glowmaid's probably going to be in a little bit of trouble now, as is UGC stuff, because we're not really seeing UGC be hugely popular outside of very established titles like Fortnite and Roblox, and Minecraft for that. So we'll have to stay tuned to see what happens here, but the big news is that King of Meat is shutting down. April 9th is the final day to play the game and after that it will be completely taken offline. So yeah, keep that in mind. Otherwise, I'll be back now tomorrow for the next Shia TV News of the Week, so thank you for joining me and I'll see you all on that one."