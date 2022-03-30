Is this the first sign of hope for Ubisoft in some time?
"Without further ado though today we're talking about Ubisoft, now I know that over the weekend Xbox was the talking point as Phil Spencer was retired, Sarah Bond also stepped down as CEO and we've got a new boss in Asha Sharma and we've also got Matt Boutique taking up a secondary leadership position at Xbox, however as we know all that already and Ben's already gone over it in the morning GRTV News, I thought we'd talk about Ubisoft and the company that has been on a lot of talking points recently, namely because things don't look so good for Ubisoft in the same way that they did for Xbox, however Ubisoft CEO Yves Gilmour wants us to believe that things are going to be just fine and dandy because guess what, they're leaning on their old franchises like they always are."
"Speaking with Variety, Gilmour says that basically they're going to have several Assassin's Creed titles coming up and they've got some very promising Far Cry games.This tells us absolutely nothing about what we can expect from those things.It also is interesting to note that Gilmour didn't share anything about Rainbow Six which means that potentially there's nothing going on there with Ubisoft running that franchise but we do know that Vantage Studios is going to be taking over a lot of the key franchises over at Ubisoft which is going to be sort of their part Tencent, part Ubisoft new studio creation which is going to be dealing with things like Assassin's Creed, Far Cry as I mentioned and Rainbow Six as well."
"But yeah, Rainbow Six Siege kind of does its own thing with still bringing in like millions and millions of players and still having people really, really enjoy it so I guess you can sort of leave that to just sort of sit for the moment.Assassin's Creed has been a bit sort of hit and miss lately with some people liking the older games like Mirage coming back and some people wanting a new experience, not everyone was pleased with Shadows so we'll have to see how that goes."
"Far Cry again is sort of in a stage where a lot of people want the glory days of the franchises past to return and so you'd have to hope that Ubisoft is working on something that will bring that back in a way.Personally I am actually very hopeful about one particular Assassin's Creed game which is Assassin's Creed Hex because I believe it could be really, really interesting to explore that sort of period historically, especially with the sort of witch trials and things like that and see if we can get some supernatural elements injected into the series beyond what we usually get with sort of like mythical creatures in Odyssey or something like you know the animus creatures, I can't remember what they were called, the gods basically if they were, when we were doing the Desmond Miles storyline."
