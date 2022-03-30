GRTV News - Phil Spencer is retiring from Xbox with new CEO already confirmed

Sarah Bond is also leaving Microsoft's gaming division.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News. Today, as you would expect, we're going to be commenting a little bit on the big changes in Xbox. Anything that Sony does, Xbox can do better. That's sort of the mantra that they have when it comes to headlines these days. Sony, obviously in the headlines late last week for closing down Bluepoint and enraging lots of fans. Xbox then says, you know, hold my beer, let me handle this, let me show you how this is done properly. And yeah, only a day, 24 hours later, the announcement is made that Phil Spencer is retiring. Sarah Bond is stepping away from Xbox. And then we have a whole bunch of executive changes, including that Asha Sharma, who was previously from Microsoft's AI division, who's now coming over and becoming the CEO of Xbox. So, lots of changes. And we'll dive into the news piece first, or one of many news pieces that we've published as of recent, and then we'll talk a little bit about it afterwards. So yes, Phil Spencer retires as Xbox enters the news era. Asha Sharma named new CEO. After nearly 40 years at Microsoft, Phil Spencer had stepped down as head of Xbox and Microsoft Gaming, marking a dramatic leadership shakeup. So yes, after nearly four decades in the tech industry, Phil Spencer has announced that he is leaving Microsoft effective immediately and thereby retiring from his role as head of Xbox and Microsoft Gaming. Spencer, who started as an intern in 1988 and saw Xbox grow from its inception to a global gaming empire, has been a catalyst for change. But it doesn't end there. Xbox head, Sarah Bond, long seen as a possible successor, is also leaving the company as part of the transition. Spencer will remain as an advisor until the summer to ease the transition. Replacing him is Asha Sharma as the new CEO of Microsoft Gaming, a name some of you readers may be familiar with. She comes from the company's AI division and not traditionally from the gaming industry. Sharma, who previously worked at Instacart and Meta, will now lead Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Studios. In an initial statement, Sharma writes that she is embarking on her mission with a combination of humility and a sense of urgency, emphasising that the organisation is building on a legacy created by generations of developers, creators and engineers. She mentions three main commitments as her top priorities. First and foremost, the games will take centre stage, with a focus on memorable characters, strong stories, innovative gameplay and creativity. Developers will receive more support and classic brands will be developed."
"The second commitment is about a comeback for Xbox as a brand. The company wants to strengthen its relationship with long-time fans and developers and re-emphasise the importance of the console, while ensuring that the gaming experience works seamlessly across PC, mobile and cloud services. The third focus is on the future of gaming. Management wants to create new business models and creative tools where players and developers can create their own stories. AI will be used responsibly without replacing human creativity. The goal is to revive the bold and experimental spirit that once built Xbox. Finally, Matt Booty, former head of Xbox Game Studios, will be promoted to EVP and Chief Content Officer, a role that will strengthen the future of the Xbox family. In short, it was a dramatic end to the week, to say the least. What do you think about this shift in leadership?So yeah, huge change this. There are lots of theories going around as to why this happened so quickly. I think many are under the assumption that this was coming and that Phil was on his way out of Xbox. But the immediacy of this happening, and again, it is rather immediate because Phil leaves Xbox officially today, which is February 23rd. Now, obviously, Xbox or Microsoft are headquartered in Seattle, I believe, in West Coast America. So it will be a few hours from now when the official transition happens. But the point is that it's happening very, very, very quickly. And that leads to a whole bunch of questions."
"Some people are speculating, obviously, that Phil is perhaps not in the best of health.You have seen a dramatic change of appearance in Phil over the past few years. That could be from something serious. It could just be stress. It could be anything. But Phil has given a lot of time to Xbox over the years. And he's seen the brand reach astronomical heights where it has been challenging PlayStation every step of the way to the sort of lows of the Xbox One era. And Phil's been there through all of it. So it's going to be a big change. I think, again, big changes like this that you don't see immediate impact."
"You're not going to see Asher Sharma's vision of Xbox creep in next week. It's going to be years down the line before you start seeing how these things change. But the way this has been structured with not just Spencer leaving almost immediately, but Sarah Bond also on the way out, you have to look at it and say, something's been escalated here."
"The reason behind it is unclear, but something has been driven forward and pushed forward.And maybe one day we'll know the reason behind this. But as of the moment, all we know is that Phil Spencer's leaving. Sarah Bond's leaving. Asher Sharma is stepping up as the CEO of Microsoft Gaming. And Matt Booty is taking on a bigger role as well beyond his former position as just the Xbox Game Studios head. Again, as more comes out about this, we'll be sure to keep you posted. And there will be more coming out about this because it's a huge story. So stay tuned to your local gamer at the region. Otherwise, I'll be back tomorrow for the next GRT News of the Week. Take care, everyone."