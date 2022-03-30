Five Reasons to play Reanimal (Sponsored)

With Tarsier Studios' latest horror game now available on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch 2, we take a look at five reasons why it's a game you won't want to miss.
After terrifying us all with the wonderful and acclaimed Little Nightmares 1 and 2, developer Tarsier Studios is finally back and this time with a brand new creation that channels plenty of the same vibes.
"Welcome to ReAnimal, a horrifying adventure that revolves around two small siblings as they return to a twisted and frightening island on a mission to locate and save their lost friends.Yep, the theme is little heroes in a world of monsters ripped out of your nightmares, and naturally, because of this, you can expect to be tantalised with terror."
"Darker and more terrifying than ever before, that's how Tarsier Studios regards ReAnimal, a game where the talented developers have been let loose and allowed to explore the very nature of fear in a way that they haven't been able to do so in the past.Designed with tension and an atmosphere so thick you can choke on it, ReAnimal is an unsettling adventure, a narrative experience that shines a spotlight on the desperation hope can bring in a land governed by misery and fear."
"Tarsier Studios is also known for producing more concise stories, adventures that you can work through in a few sittings but feel thoroughly entertained and fulfilled by the time the credits roll.Little Nightmares 1 and 2 prove the effective nature of this, but ReAnimal is simply taking it to the next level, with a devout emphasis on quality while still remaining rather compact and not requiring a large time commitment from a player."
"Speaking of players, ReAnimal, like Little Nightmares before it, is ideal for solo players looking for a spooky and uncomfortable experience.The nature and setup is meant to be unsettling and to generate unease, but without nearly being oppressing to the point where you don't want to progress further."
"It's freaky and weird, creepy and memorable, and ultimately perfect for a solo player looking for a terrifying adventure spanning a few hours.But you don't need to walk the road by yourself.If you prefer conquering horror video games with a friend, ReAnimal is also an ideal choice, as cooperative play is supported both online and locally."
"You can plant yourself on a sofa and team up with a family member, partner, close friend, you name it, and experience ReAnimal in the same way as solo players, with each individual taking control of either the brother or sister in the sibling protagonist duo.This brings us to our final point too, the ease of access of ReAnimal."
"You can snag a copy of Tarsier Studios' latest game on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X and S and Nintendo Switch too, making it available on all of the key and core platforms.But there's more to add, as ReAnimal even supports a friends pass that enables an ally to join in on the fun in online cooperative without needing to own a copy of the game themselves."
"Technically, you could split the bill and pay for one copy of ReAnimal and yet have access to the game for two entirely different players and accounts.So what are you waiting for?Don't miss this chance to snag a copy of ReAnimal and begin your journey in Tarsier Studios' latest terrifying title."
