Gamereactor

  •   English

Log in member
HQ
Gamereactor
Videos
Reanimal

Five Reasons to play Reanimal (Sponsored)

With Tarsier Studios' latest horror game now available on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch 2, we take a look at five reasons why it's a game you won't want to miss.

Audio transcription

"Music & Sound Effects After terrifying us all with the wonderful and acclaimed Little Nightmares 1 and 2, developer Tarsier Studios is finally back and this time with a brand new creation that channels plenty of the same vibes."

"Welcome to ReAnimal, a horrifying adventure that revolves around two small siblings as they return to a twisted and frightening island on a mission to locate and save their lost friends.
Yep, the theme is little heroes in a world of monsters ripped out of your nightmares, and naturally, because of this, you can expect to be tantalised with terror."

"Darker and more terrifying than ever before, that's how Tarsier Studios regards ReAnimal, a game where the talented developers have been let loose and allowed to explore the very nature of fear in a way that they haven't been able to do so in the past.
Designed with tension and an atmosphere so thick you can choke on it, ReAnimal is an unsettling adventure, a narrative experience that shines a spotlight on the desperation hope can bring in a land governed by misery and fear."

"Tarsier Studios is also known for producing more concise stories, adventures that you can work through in a few sittings but feel thoroughly entertained and fulfilled by the time the credits roll.
Little Nightmares 1 and 2 prove the effective nature of this, but ReAnimal is simply taking it to the next level, with a devout emphasis on quality while still remaining rather compact and not requiring a large time commitment from a player."

"Speaking of players, ReAnimal, like Little Nightmares before it, is ideal for solo players looking for a spooky and uncomfortable experience.
The nature and setup is meant to be unsettling and to generate unease, but without nearly being oppressing to the point where you don't want to progress further."

"It's freaky and weird, creepy and memorable, and ultimately perfect for a solo player looking for a terrifying adventure spanning a few hours.
But you don't need to walk the road by yourself.
If you prefer conquering horror video games with a friend, ReAnimal is also an ideal choice, as cooperative play is supported both online and locally."

"You can plant yourself on a sofa and team up with a family member, partner, close friend, you name it, and experience ReAnimal in the same way as solo players, with each individual taking control of either the brother or sister in the sibling protagonist duo.
This brings us to our final point too, the ease of access of ReAnimal."

"You can snag a copy of Tarsier Studios' latest game on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X and S and Nintendo Switch too, making it available on all of the key and core platforms.
But there's more to add, as ReAnimal even supports a friends pass that enables an ally to join in on the fun in online cooperative without needing to own a copy of the game themselves."

"Technically, you could split the bill and pay for one copy of ReAnimal and yet have access to the game for two entirely different players and accounts.
So what are you waiting for?
Don't miss this chance to snag a copy of ReAnimal and begin your journey in Tarsier Studios' latest terrifying title."

"ReAnimal ReAnimal ReAnimal ReAnimal ReAnimal ReAnimal ReAnimal ReAnimal ReAnimal ReAnimal ReAnimal ReAnimal ReAnimal ReAnimal ReAnimal ReAnimal ReAnimal ReAnimal ReAnimal ReAnimal ReAnimal ReAnimal ReAnimal ReAnimal ReAnimal ReAnimal ReAnimal ReAnimal ReAnimal ReAnimal ReAnimal ReAnimal ReAnimal ReAnimal ReAnimal ReAnimal ReAnimal ReAnimal ReAnimal ReAnimal ReAnimal ReAnimal ReAnimal ReAnimal ReAnimal ReAnimal ReAnimal ReAnimal ReAnimal ReAnimal ReAnimal ReAnimal ReAnimal ReAnimal ReAnimal ReAnimal ReAnimal ReAnimal ReAnimal ReAnimal ReAnimal ReAnimal ReAnimal ReAnimal ReAnimal ReAnimal ReAnimal ReAnimal ReAnimal ReAnimal ReAnimal ReAnimal ReAnimal Re"

Sponsored

Five Reasons to play Reanimal (Sponsored)

Five Reasons to play Reanimal (Sponsored)
Gigabyte RTX 5060 TI Eagle OC

Gigabyte RTX 5060 TI Eagle OC
Gigabyte RTX 5060TI Eagle OC 8G

Gigabyte RTX 5060TI Eagle OC 8G
Gigabyte RTX RTX 5070 Gaming OC 12G

Gigabyte RTX RTX 5070 Gaming OC 12G
Gigabyte RTX 5080 Gaming OC 16G unboxing

Gigabyte RTX 5080 Gaming OC 16G unboxing
Five Reasons Why You Shouldn’t Miss Painkiller (Sponsored)

Five Reasons Why You Shouldn’t Miss Painkiller (Sponsored)
MSI Katana 15HX - Product Presentation (Sponsored)

MSI Katana 15HX - Product Presentation (Sponsored)
Conquer land, air, and sea in War Thunder’s Tusk Force major update (Sponsored)

Conquer land, air, and sea in War Thunder’s Tusk Force major update (Sponsored)
Asmodee Ultimate Game Night - Gamereactor Promotional (Sponsored)

Asmodee Ultimate Game Night - Gamereactor Promotional (Sponsored)
Huawei Watch GT 6 & 6 Pro - Software Tour (Sponsored)

Huawei Watch GT 6 & 6 Pro - Software Tour (Sponsored)
Huawei Watch GT 6 & 6 Pro - Hardware Tour (Sponsored)

Huawei Watch GT 6 & 6 Pro - Hardware Tour (Sponsored)
Be a Badass! Six Reasons Why Borderlands 4 is a Must-Play Game this September (Sponsored)

Be a Badass! Six Reasons Why Borderlands 4 is a Must-Play Game this September (Sponsored)
More

Videos

Five Reasons to play Reanimal (Sponsored)

Five Reasons to play Reanimal (Sponsored)
GRTV News - The Pokémon Company announces special 30th anniversary Pokémon Presents

GRTV News - The Pokémon Company announces special 30th anniversary Pokémon Presents
My Mario - Launch Trailer

My Mario - Launch Trailer
GRTV News - Sony shuts down Bluepoint Games

GRTV News - Sony shuts down Bluepoint Games
High on Life 2 - Livestream Replay

High on Life 2 - Livestream Replay
GRTV News - Destiny 2's next big update has been delayed by months

GRTV News - Destiny 2's next big update has been delayed by months
GRTV News - Finnish retailer lists The Duskbloods release date for next month

GRTV News - Finnish retailer lists The Duskbloods release date for next month
Nuki Smart Lock Ultra & Keypad 2 (Quick Look) - Always in Control

Nuki Smart Lock Ultra & Keypad 2 (Quick Look) - Always in Control
Playseat Challenge DD F1 Edition - Gamereactor Unboxing (Sponsored)

Playseat Challenge DD F1 Edition - Gamereactor Unboxing (Sponsored)
Reanimal - Livestream Replay

Reanimal - Livestream Replay
Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss - Pacific Station Gameplay

Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss - Pacific Station Gameplay
GRTV News - Highguard claimed to have been secretly backed by Tencent

GRTV News - Highguard claimed to have been secretly backed by Tencent
More

Movie Trailers

Pressure - Official Trailer

Pressure - Official Trailer
Normal - Official Trailer

Normal - Official Trailer
Tyler Perry's Beauty in Black: Season 2 - Part 2 Official Trailer (Netflix)

Tyler Perry's Beauty in Black: Season 2 - Part 2 Official Trailer (Netflix)
Steel Ball Run JoJo's Bizarre Adventure - Official Trailer (Netflix)

Steel Ball Run JoJo's Bizarre Adventure - Official Trailer (Netflix)
Toy Story 5 - Official Trailer

Toy Story 5 - Official Trailer
House of the Dragon: Season 3 - Official Teaser Trailer

House of the Dragon: Season 3 - Official Teaser Trailer
Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man - Official Trailer

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man - Official Trailer
The Hunt - Official Trailer

The Hunt - Official Trailer
Lee Cronin's The Mummy - Official Trailer

Lee Cronin's The Mummy - Official Trailer
The Gates - Official Trailer

The Gates - Official Trailer
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair - Official Trailer

Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair - Official Trailer
The Mandalorian and Grogu - Official Trailer

The Mandalorian and Grogu - Official Trailer
More

Trailers

Kyukyoku Tiger-Heli PV

Kyukyoku Tiger-Heli PV
Steam - Horse Fest 2026 Official Trailer

Steam - Horse Fest 2026 Official Trailer
Pokémon FireRed and Pokémon LeafGreen - Nintendo Switch Reveal Trailer

Pokémon FireRed and Pokémon LeafGreen - Nintendo Switch Reveal Trailer
Slate - Meet Slate

Slate - Meet Slate
Aphelion - Gameplay Trailer (PS5)

Aphelion - Gameplay Trailer (PS5)
The Crew Motorfest - TrackForge Deep Dive Trailer

The Crew Motorfest - TrackForge Deep Dive Trailer
Death Howl - Launch Trailer (PS5)

Death Howl - Launch Trailer (PS5)
Love Eternal - Animated Launch Trailer (PS5 & PS4)

Love Eternal - Animated Launch Trailer (PS5 & PS4)
Planet of Lana II - Wemari Forest & Village Gameplay (PS5 & PS4)

Planet of Lana II - Wemari Forest & Village Gameplay (PS5 & PS4)
Wax Heads - Announcement Trailer (PS5)

Wax Heads - Announcement Trailer (PS5)
Mouse: P.I. For Hire - Boss Fight Reveal (Robo-Betty) (PS5)

Mouse: P.I. For Hire - Boss Fight Reveal (Robo-Betty) (PS5)
Gecko Gods - Release Date Announcement (PS5)

Gecko Gods - Release Date Announcement (PS5)
More

Events

More