GRTV News - The Pokémon Company announces special 30th anniversary Pokémon Presents

Will we see the 10th generation of Pokémon games revealed?
"Hello there, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex, as always going through the afternoons latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like and indeed whatever you love, we always have it here for you on GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole, so if you like what you see and you want to see more be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news and of course so much more, without further ado though today, we are talking about Pokemon, as there this morning was quite a big announcement from Pokemon, specifically there was the reveal of the Pokemon FireRed and LeafGreen versions for Nintendo Switch 2 and coinciding with that there was the announcement of a special 30th anniversary Pokemon Presents, hitting those next week, a week from today at the time of recording on the 27th of February, about 10 minutes as well from the time of recording today as it will be taking place at 2pm, so in that we don't really know exactly what we're getting as Pokemon hasn't been too specific about what's going to be at the stream, it just says join us in celebrating 30 years of Pokemon, 30 years of Pokemon is quite a big deal and it sounds like we're likely going to be getting some hopefully big announcements beyond the usual updates to mobile games and things that are pretty much Pokemon's, I guess you'd call them live service experiences, things like Pokemon Unite, Pokemon Masters EX, Pokemon Cafe, Pokemon Sleep, Pokemon Go, all of those games that consistently get new updates at these presentations that don't necessarily excite audiences maybe as much as you'd say a new game or a new generation would. There's definitely a lot of hope for a new generation of Pokemon, 30th anniversary would make great sense to introduce the 10th generation, we already had some big leaks regarding that last year, apparently it is likely to be called Pokemon Wind and Pokemon Wave, it is going to be a Nintendo Switch 2 game that will make use of the advanced technologies in the Nintendo Switch 2, that's all speculation, however it could be revealed as early as next Friday and it would make sense if Pokemon is going to be bringing this game out within the year, if they're not then maybe they could keep us at bay with say a spin-off or a remake or something similar that would at least excite fans for the time being but it would seem like a big miss if we had a 30th anniversary without any brand new Pokemon games coming our way. That said, game development is very hard, Pokemon is probably one of the last few franchises which consistently puts out games every year or every couple of years as where if we're not having a remake we're having a legend spin-off and if we're not having a legend spin-off or a remake then we're having a new generation usually with that sort of cycle that Pokemon has undergone for the past few generations or so. So yeah, personally I would expect wind and wave here if there's going to be anything, otherwise I think there's no point in having this presentation but as Ben raised on the podcast earlier today which you can check out now, it's possible that we have some multimedia stuff here as well, we have things like the Ardman showcase which was revealed a year ago or about a year and a half ago I think with an animated project there, we could have something like Pokemon Concierge Season 3 get teased, we could have new anime episodes get teased, a new movie or something like that, that could be very interesting. We could have in Wildestreams new spin-offs like a Mystery Dungeon or a Pokemon Ranger or something like that put in as well, however I would expect that Pokemon will stick to its guns with what it knows sells well beyond just cards and merch and things like that and it will also deliver something that we'd expect. 10th gen is going to be a big deal, it's potentially the largest jump that Pokemon could see technologically since 3D due to the power of the Switch 2 and while the Switch 1 generation of Pokemon games certainly did feel like a disappointment to a lot of fans, there was also a lot of good groundwork there for the open world Pokemon experience that people have wanted for so long that you'd hope that they can achieve that fully with the Switch 2, they can run Cyberpunk on that thing for god's sake, you know. But yeah, that's just my personal thoughts, let me know what you're excited for, if you're excited for anything about this upcoming Pokemon Presents and I'll see you next week for some more GRTV news, goodbye!"