My Mario - Launch Trailer

My Mario is a collection of products designed for young children and their parents to enjoy together! Select products from the My Mario collection are now available at Nintendo NEW YORK, Nintendo SAN FRANCISCO and select retailers.
"My Mario! Introducing My Mario, designed for young children and their parents.The My Mario collection includes the Mario & Friends woodblock set, designed to stimulate the imagination, board books, where story time comes alive, apparel and toys, featuring Mushroom Kingdom characters, and more."
"The It's Me Mario stop-motion shorts featuring Mario and his friends can be enjoyed by parents and kids together.With the Hello Mario app on smart devices and Nintendo Switch systems, you and your child can play with Mario's face and delight in his many expressions."
"My Mario can provide young children and their parents creative, engaging fun alongside Mario & Friends.The My Mario collection is available now at the Nintendo New York and Nintendo San Francisco stores."
"A selection of My Mario products is also available at retailers near you.The Hello Mario app is available now as a free download on your compatible smart device or the Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch systems."