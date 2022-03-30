GRTV News - Sony shuts down Bluepoint Games

The Demon's Souls maker is the latest studio casualty at Sony Interactive Entertainment.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News, today we're going to be talking about the big news that broke overnight, another rather depressing bit of news actually, and it's from Sony again. This time we're talking very specifically about Blue Point Games, the makers of various different remakes and remasters over the years, including probably their most high profile one being Demon's Souls, which was a PS5 launch title back in 2020."
"I think it was a launch title actually, a RAM launch at the very least. The reason we're talking about them is because they've been, well they are in the process of being shut down by Sony.It's been confirmed by Herman Holst, the PlayStation Studios sort of executive, that the developer is being closed down, despite the fact that it has been working on a game for about five I think it is, and it's a game that if you when you hear about it you probably look at it and go ah, because it's another one of those ones. Basically, we'll get into it in a second, but basically it looks like Blue Point is a casualty of Sony's effort over the last few years to explore the live market, these games as a service model, it's going to do what their fans like, and we've seen it impact Sony in so many bad ways over the past few years, and this is the latest part of it. So let's dive in. So yeah, Sony shuts down Blue Point games following internal review. Despite praising the team's technical excellence and contributions to PlayStation Studios, the decision will result in around 70 employees losing their jobs. So yeah, Blue Point Games, the studio that gave us the masterful remakes of Shadow of the Colossus, The Uncharted Collection, and above all Demon's Souls, is closing down. Sony announced this after conducting an internal review of its operations, and in an official statement praised the team's work and technical expertise while forcing 70 people to leave. Sony acquired Blue Point in 2021, shortly after the success of Demon's Souls, and integrated the studio into the rest of the PlayStation Studios family, where it subsequently contributed to the development of God of War Ragnarok, among other titles. After the launch, Blue Point was reported to be working on a live service game based on the Kratos universe, but this was discontinued in January last year. At that time, Sony announced that it was evaluating the next steps for the team together with Blue Point, which apparently means closure. We wish those affected all the best for their future."
"Now, I won't bring it up here, but there was an interesting report that came out from Kotaku, where they basically spotlighted Sony over the past few years, ever since 2019. And long story short is that Sony has, since 2019, acquired 10 studios, three of them have already been shut down, five of them have not delivered anything in that time, and I think there's only two of them that are left. You know, we're talking Insomniac, who was picked up in 2019, who've been rather prolific, but they have been hit with layoffs in February 2024, so there's that. There's Housemarque, which again, they shipped Returnal, and then Saros is coming soon. They have been, they are the only one that has not been either closed down, not delivered anything, or been hit by layoffs."
"Then again, you've got Nixes as well, who has been quite prolific, delivering all kinds of ports and whatnot. They actually, I don't think they've been hit by layoffs as well, so there's that. And then you've got Firesprite, which was acquired in 2021, laid off, or faced layoffs in 2024, and also they delivered Horizon Call of the Mountain, which, you know, again, you look at it and you go, okay, Sony. Fabric Games, acquired in 2021, was part of Firesprite, and again, they haven't shipped a game in nine years now, so that's a problem that has been happening before Sony even picked them up, and it's still there. Bluepoint, again, acquired in 2021, shut, well, it's actually being closed down, I believe, technically in March 2026, like the start of March, but again, they haven't delivered anything since Demon's Souls in 2020. Valkyrie Entertainment, acquired in 2021, they haven't shipped a game in over a decade, their last one was in 2015, but they did help on development of Concord, so, you know, that's something, I guess. Haven Studios, acquired in 2021, they haven't shipped a game yet. Currently, they were only opened in 2021 though, but they're working on Fair Games, which is another one of these live service, games as a service things that Sony are doing, which you have to look at it and go, probably not going to be particularly successful. Then you have Bungie, again, 2022 that they were acquired, they've been, they've had all kinds of layoffs and issues with Destiny 2, marathon's been delayed a few different times. We talked about Bungie yesterday, I believe, Bungie's Bungie at the moment. You got Neon Koi, acquired in 2022, found in 2020, never shipped a game, shut down in 2024, and then Firewalk, acquired in 2023, launched Concord in 2024, the game flopped, and they got shut down in 2024. So it's, it's, Sony is a really strange beast right now."
"They went from being sort of the kings of not just the games, not just, not just of hardware, not just of absolutely trouncing Xbox in a hardware sense, but also delivering so many unbelievable games throughout basically the entirety of the 2010s. You looked at PlayStation and you go, every time they launch a game, it's unmissable. It's must play entertainment."
"And now in the 2020s, they deliver a handful of, of, of games in general, actually, not even every year, like in general, like 2022, you, you know, you had sort of two PS5 exclusives, right? You had Ghost of Yotei and you had Death Stranding 2. And again, Death Stranding 2 is made by Kojima Productions. It's not a Sony studio. It's a third party studio that has, that got PlayStation exclusivity for their game. So throughout the entirety of last year, you really only had one sort of core key PlayStation 5 exclusive to be excited about."
"And that's something that's been happening for years now. Sony is in a very unusual place.Again, they are still miles ahead of their main competition, which is Xbox in the console space.But when it comes to software, they're in trouble a little bit. And I don't think this is going to change anytime soon either. So we'll stay tuned. Granted, 2026 is looking to be a better year because, you know, out of these studios that have been acquired recently, we do at least have Saros coming out in April and we do have Wolverine coming out later this year. I mean, again, all being well, we don't have an official date yet, but all being well, it will come out later this year. So we'll stay tuned for more about that. But the key thing to know is that Bluepoint is being shut down and Sony is once again, just all over the place. But that's all the time that I have. So I hope you enjoy the rest of your Friday, enjoy your weekend, and we'll catch up again on Monday morning. Take care, everyone."