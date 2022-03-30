GRTV News - Finnish retailer lists The Duskbloods release date for next month

Is FromSoftware's next game arriving in March?
"Hello there, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex, as always going through the afternoons, latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like and indeed whatever you love, we always have it here for you, at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole, so if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from, for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news and of course so much more, without further ado though today, we're talking about the Dustbloods, the From Software game from Hidetaka Miyazaki, which is coming to the Nintendo Switch 2 this year, since it's reveal, which was coincided with sort of the whole hullabaloo around the Nintendo Switch 2's reveal as a console, we've not seen too much from the Dustbloods, but we might be seeing a lot more of it very, very soon, as a Finnish retailer alongside the Australian eShop has listed the game's release date as being in March, so that's next month, and specifically it's listed the release date as being on the 27th of March, which isn't actually that far away, if you think about it, we're on the 19th of February at the time of recording right now, which means that we have about a month and a week until From Software's next title is apparently going to be with us, I will immediately put some dampeners on the parade, because speculation online points to this just being a placeholder date, the Finnish reseller Consolenet has put the release date back to the 31st of December 2026 for pre-orders and things like that, so there's not really concrete evidence that tells us that this is going to be the firm release date, however the fact that it did get moved so quickly does at least inform users potentially that there was something going on behind the scenes there. Now it is possible that this game comes out next month, it would be incredibly weird if it did, because as I mentioned in the news piece here, even From Software's most recent game, which didn't have Miyazaki attached, took at least a couple of months of marketing before showing it's release date, that being Elden Ring Night Reign, now I went to go see Night Reign before it got it's release date reveal, in about late January, early February if I remember rightly last year, and then it was released in May, so really you would sort of expect there to have been a lot more hullabaloo about this game if it was coming out in just a month's time. However, again, countering my counter as it were, there is the fact that Nintendo and it's marketing often does sort of push games aside that it thinks won't necessarily be major hits, so if there's a bit of disappointment from Nintendo on how the disc world is shaping up, it's entirely possible that it's willing to just ship the game as it is and say as little about it as possible and then move on as quickly as possible. That seems unlikely, as I say, with Miyazaki attached and with From Software's reputation, you would imagine that there will be some grand parade, at least for a couple of months before the Duskbloods is unveiled, but as I say, we've seen very little of this game in recent months and so it would really, really surprise me personally if I saw it get revealed for a March 27th release date. Again, always take this stuff with a pinch of salt, always, always, always, always, as we haven't heard anything official from either From Software or Nintendo on this, but yeah. We do know it's coming in 2026, Kadokawa, From Software's parent company, did reaffirm that earlier this month, so we do know it's coming this year. You would imagine that it's probably looking for some sort of Q2 release date if it is going to come this year, maybe Q1 if it is coming in March, but we'll have to wait and see. When do you think the Duskbloods should launch? Do you think it's a mistake to launch it in March? Do you think it's a great idea to have it almost shadow dropping that way? Let me know all that and more and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRTV news. Goodbye!"