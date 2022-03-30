GRTV News - Highguard claimed to have been secretly backed by Tencent

We might be left with more questions than answers after finding out Highguard's secret backer.
"There's reports of a price hike of the Xbox, the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X, which is again a pretty horrible name for a handheld, or it's a pretty good mouthful, but that's only in Japan.There's some other news out there as well as you can find on our site as always, however I thought something worth discussing as always is High Guard as it seems we are in already the final age of High Guard."
"Most of it's developers have been laid off at the team at Wildlife Entertainment, the website has gone dark, it was reported that the website being restored is a pretty low priority for the team at Wildlife Entertainment right now apparently by one of the developers and now we have yet another nail in the coffin as it seems that a report from Gamefile points to the backer, well I guess this isn't a nail in the coffin but it's more of an interesting detail on High Guard and it's secret backer which is none other than Chinese behemoth Tencent."
"This comes via a report from Gamefile, the details are pretty limited so it's hard to really go into how this has happened and it is I'm pretty sure still not entirely confirmed by Wildlife or Tencent itself.So it says it's the undisclosed lead financial backer of Wildlife Entertainment and that's basically showing how it was funded over the course of this 4 year development cycle."
"We are seeing China become a massive, massive name in games nowadays with the likes of Black Myth with Kong, Phantom Blade Zero and a lot of other titles showing off some really impressive single player experiences and there's also a great multiplayer focus with like NetEase bringing about Marvel Rivals which still dominates a lot of hero shooter conversations to this day."
"No official confirmation but it is interesting then if there was such a large backer like Tencent that the game only had marketing because Geoff Keighley really seemed to like it and therefore wanted to promote it at the Game Awards otherwise it would have been shadow dropped as we know by Wildlife Entertainment on it's release date at the end of January which means then that it would have just fallen on even further deaf ears because I doubt that it would have got the player count that it did when it launched without Geoff Keighley raising this game and making people aware of it."
"We'll have to see how this happens but it is certainly an interesting story as we see High Guard's flop evolve.I think we can safely say that it is a flop now considering a lot of it's developers have already been laid off because the game therefore isn't being given a chance to come back in any way or any sort but yeah we'll just see."
"What do you think of High Guard?Do you think it deserves all the bad rap it's got?Does it make sense for you in some way that Tencent is behind this?Let me know all that and more and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GR2 news."
