Is Castlevania officially back?
today we'll be talking a little bit more about Castlevania and Konami's big plans to bring it back.
"Essentially there's not really too much to dig into this morning outside of leftover stuff from last night's State of Play, Ben obviously covered the fact that we got a new God of War game announced and released and we got the God of War Trilogy remake essentially capping off the end of the show, but I would say that one of the biggest presences at last night's State of Play in terms of interesting new games was Konami with the new Metal Gear Collection, the Castlevania game, Darwin's Paradox, and a new Silent Hill, however as we know Metal Gear is kind of back with the Metal Gear Delta remake and it's likely that we're going to see some more old games get a bit of attention and that same level of love with HD textures and other stuff like that as I say in the Metal Gear Solid Collection Volume 2, and we've also known that Silent Hill is kind of back for a while now, Darwin's Paradox is its own thing, but Castlevania being an old franchise that is sort of coming back is something that has been rumoured for a long time, but now we know officially that we're not just getting Castlevania Belmont's Curse, which is a, it's always weird to say Metroidvania when you're talking literally about the Vania part of that as in Castlevania because it is a Metroidvania as you'd probably, as modern audiences would call it, but it comes from the franchise that started it all so essentially it's just a Castlevania game, but Castlevania is coming back into the spotlight as we've seen on the website for the 40th anniversary where it says that Belmont's Curse, the upcoming game from Motion Twin and Evil Empire is quote, just the beginning, sorry is quote, the beginning of numerous new projects around Castlevania and Castlevania will be revived this year, which is a big statement considering that aside from the anime adaptations we've seen on Netflix or the animated adaptations I guess you could call them considering I don't think the tradition in anime, we've not seen much from Castlevania outside of the odds like Vampire Survivors DLC or little crossovers here and there, but it seems that Belmont's Curse is going to be the start of a brand new age for Castlevania and hopefully it does really well. I thought that Belmont's Curse was going to be a Rogue Prince of Persia like DLC expansion at first for Castlevania because of the fact that it comes from the same developer and oh my gosh excuse me you can tell it's been a long week and apart from that the spikes on the bottom of the level design on Belmont's Curse look very similar to that of Rogue Prince of Persia so as I say I thought it was the same but it looks like it could be really really good, not to sort of count my chickens before they hatch but it was the game that stood out for me the most. I've lost my state of play in terms of announcements and I think that it should stand out and hopefully if you are a fan of Castlevania in any way and if you are a fan of any franchise that has been lingering around for a while and hasn't come back in a long time you probably need to give this game some attention because as we saw with Prince of Persia, Rogue Prince of Persia did okay but Prince of Persia The Lost Crown didn't do well enough for Ubisoft, the Sands of Time remake got cancelled, Prince of Persia is probably dead at this point outside of the ongoing support for Rogue Prince of Persia but if we don't want to see Castlevania suffer the same fate you might just have to go and buy this game unfortunately. Are you going to go and buy this game? Let me know what happened more and I'll see you next week for some more GRTV news, goodbye!"