Audeze Maxwell 2 (Quick Look) - Built for Long Gaming Sessions

This headset is made for the gamers and those looking to game for hours and hours upon end.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.Odyssey have been making very serious headsets and microphones for a long time, and we've always admired them for staying true to their roots and making, well, compromise-free audio experiences both for gamers, particularly with this that we have in front of us right here, and with their other products as well, which some are very sort of studio-oriented."
"But the Maxwell, their first, I think, ish gaming headset, was very premium, very expensive, and also lauded amongst sort of industry veterans, calling it one of the best gaming headsets that were around at the time.Now they've gotten around to making a sequel to that, and it's simply called the Maxwell 2."
"As you can probably tell just from me flexing it around and showing you just the size of everything involved here, it is a very, well, it's a very sort of serious piece of kit.This is not your cheap-ish Logitech happy-go-lucky, like, lilac-colored headset for $100.This is very different, and you purchase this because it gives you a more serious experience in your games."
"You do this if you take your hobby seriously, because this won't necessarily make you better at eSports.It doesn't necessarily aim towards that.What it aims towards to do is give you the best gaming audio experience you can."
"So the Maxwell 2, as you can see here, have these massive cups, and it is extremely heavy compared to other like-minded headsets.That's because there's, like, really serious technology inside.Inside, we find planar magnetic drivers."
"These are 90-millimeter drivers, by the way.That is insane, like, just size-wise.Now, Odyssey themselves claims that this will give it the best sound in gaming.Now, we have good experiences with the original Maxwell."
"Well, chances are that this will be pretty good as well, but we're going to have to see.These are stuck inside this really heavy, almost industrial build.These are metal.There's metal all around it, and this, it feels like it's leather."
"If it is faux leather, you can't really tell, at the very least.And that is so broad because it basically just absorbs sort of the pressurization effect at the top of your head and then distributes it around a larger area, meaning that this should go further without adding that discomfort over long stretches of gaming."
"It will produce 24-bit, 96-kilohertz audio, and it supports LDAC through Bluetooth.It has a dedicated dongle that you can insert in a variety of different platforms, and it supports almost all of them.But, as you can see, they very specifically, because of its USB-C dongle nature, say, PC, Mac, PlayStation, Switch, mobile, not Xbox because Xbox usually requires a particular protocol, meaning that they have to make Xbox headsets in order for them to work."
"So if you're just straight up using USB-C for that audio signal, you're going to be just fine.And as I said, it also just supports Bluetooth and in multipoint mode, meaning that you can just have it connected to your phone so a call will pass through, for instance."
"There is dual chamber ear cups here.That means that there are dual chambers in each, and that adds passive noise reduction rather than something that is active.That basically just means that these are insulated enough for your hearing in order to make you feel like real ANC is there."
"Also, these are so big because these have 80 hours of battery life.That's like crazy compared to the first Maxwell.There is a detachable microphone.I forgot to take it out, but you know how these detachable microphones look."
"And this has AI filtering on the microphone, and I'm not sure about removable microphones in general.It depends on how you look at it.I don't like the fact that if I don't want it there, I have to remove it and store it somewhere else."
"I like them retractable, but you know, it is what it is.It's $330, which is a bit of a leap in terms of the pricing model for the first Maxwell.But if this is, we've said this before, for instance, with Bang & Olufsen stuff, if it's the best in the business, then you can charge pretty much whatever you want."
"So we're going to put this through its paces very soon, and we're going to write a review.See you soon.