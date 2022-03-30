GRTV News - God of War steals the spotlight at the State of Play

With an announced Trilogy Remake and a surprise-launched 2D action platformer.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News, today as expected we're going to be talking a little bit about the state of play that happened late yesterday, it was I would say an interesting show, I think it was too long, it didn't need to be as long as it was, there was a lot of fluff in there as well, you know another trailer for Resident Evil Requiem, another trailer for Pragmata, a lot of different sort of smaller scale things in there that I don't think necessarily needed to be in there, and then you know in the middle of the show there was a miniature Konami Direct which perhaps was the best part of the show altogether, but anyway again, interesting show, it definitely, when you think about the recent Nintendo broadcast, it definitely makes you beg the question, is there a better way to be doing these shows these days, because the best one we've had so far in 2026 is without question Xbox's Developer Direct, which every year tends to be one of the best shows, that format works really well, but again that's not what we're here to talk about, we're here to talk about what was actually shown in the state of play, and I've picked one story out of the many things that are happening, or had happened overnight, because I think it's probably the big one, and it's obviously related to God of War."
"So here we are, God of War Sons of Sparta announced and released, the rumoured 2D action platformer takes place before the other games, as we finally get to meet Kratos' brother.So yeah, we weren't long into 2025 when rumours about a smaller God of War game started swirling, the plan was originally to launch this 2D action platformer last year, so some of you might have thought the rumours were fake when that didn't happen, that's some amazing news."
"I'd like to say before we read further, watching that showcase last night, I thought Marvel Tocon Fighting Souls was going to be the last announcement, so when that happened and the God of War came out, I was starting to worry about where this game was again.But again, there was a one more thing, and it was a better one more thing than some shows often offer."
"But anyway, Santa Monica Studio got the honour of ending tonight's state of play with two big announcements, the first one was confirmation they are remaking God of War, God of War 2 and God of War 3, we're not talking remasters here, but real remakes using the new engine and much more, so we'll have to wait a while for that, even after seeing some teases in God of War Ragnarok's outstanding Valhalla update."
"That's why TC Carson, the original voice actor for Kratos, gave us one last surprise by announcing that what's called God of War Sons of Sparta isn't just real, it's available on PS5 right now.This 2D action platformer is set during Kratos' youth as we'll finally get to experience his training at the Agogi with his brother Deimos, that means Kratos won't have his iconic blades or axe as the spear and shield were his preferred tools back in the day."
To top that with some magic, thanks to divine artifacts called the Gifts of Olympus
"So yeah, God of War Sons of Sparta has been, not just announced, but it has been shadow dropped, it's now available to play if you want to pick it up on PS5.It's only on PS5 right now, which means that you'd assume that in given time it will eventually come to say PC as well, but for the time being it is literally just on PS5."
"It wasn't the only announcement that God of War had to make though, because this game by the way, while it's published by Sony Interactive Entertainment, it's developed by Megacat Studios, so it's not actually a Sony Santa Monica developed title, it's a Megacat developed title.The God of War Trilogy Remake on the other hand is a Santa Monica project, so when that does come out, we don't know actually, they didn't put any date on it, you'd have to assume that it's going to sort of match the same sort of quality and the way that things were set up with the recent God of War, I guess you could say duo, with the 2018 game and Ragnarok."
"The other thing that's worth saying is that we are expecting Santa Monica to be working on the next chapter of the God of War series as well, the one that follows God of War Ragnarok and I don't know where it'll take Kratos, to Egypt or something like that.We are expecting that to be the case, but they haven't announced it yet, so while it's nice that this announcement has come, you'd have to assume that Santa Monica's next projects are a while out, with this Trilogy Remake probably two plus years out and then the next game in the series maybe being a little bit longer than that, simply because it hasn't been announced yet."
