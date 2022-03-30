Apple AirTag 2 (Quick Look) - Precision Findability

We take a look at the next generation of AirTag, which has expanded connectivity, better range, and improved findable features.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.This is going to be very quick and very simple because this is perhaps Apple's simplest product update in a long time."
"They didn't do like a mention at a big press showing in Cupertino.They also didn't produce a very fancy big sort of unveil video.This is the AirTag 2.It is the second generation of Apple's little tracker and it provides basically the same service as the Find app already does for your established Apple units just for whatever item that you want to track."
"Now the reason I say that it wasn't unveiled in a flashy way is because this is perhaps Apple's most pragmatic and utilitarian device that they make.It is very, very affordable, I think it's about like $25, $30 here in Denmark, $269 for one or $899 for four, which lets you track all four individual items at any given time."
"And it is so simple in its functionality and so easy to explain in its structure and design that it's just a given if you're already part of Apple's ecosystem.So these, as you can probably tell, is exactly the same design profile wise as the original AirTag."
"When it's laid down here, it is incredibly simple to look at.There is a little bit clearer lettering on the back of it, but even so, it maintains the same physical dimensions as its predecessor and that means that all of the accessories that were made for AirTags initially also works for the AirTag 2."
"That also means that if you already have something like a key ring or a little pouch or a way for it to slip into your wallet, well these will all work out of the box for newer AirTags.And I think that's very crucial because this is very, very competitively priced."
"But these things that Apple will sell you to help you handle them are not.So if you already have something that you bought either from Apple themselves or from established third-party manufacturers, well then you're all set to go.So what is different if the outside isn't different?Well, it still has IP67 dust and water resistance."
"It still works the same through the Find My app, but there is one key difference here which is that if you lose something with an AirTag in it, that could be a key ring, that could be a wallet, that could be a backpack, it could be anything that you can attach this to, then it will be easier to more precisely locate it because obviously the Find My network will still work for items that are further away."
"That means that all network-uplinked Apple units will create a web which can tangibly place things that have been lost on a wider map.You can see where things are in the world.But let's say if you want to find your keys when you're going out the door and you've lost them between the cushions on the couch or they're up underneath your bed because your cat played with them, whatever."
"You need to precisely find them.Well, thanks to the upgraded second-generation Ultra Wideband chip in here, which is the same you'll find in new Apple iPhone 17s or the new, I think from the Series 9 onwards of the Apple Watch, then that range between getting vague, it's probably around here, to what Apple calls precise."
"That means that when you get to that point on your iPhone, you've probably tried this if you already looked for something on iOS through the Find My app, well, then it changes because now it's using ultra-low-band Bluetooth to locate it.You get that little arrow on your screen, which means that you can now precisely be guided towards the item where it is."
"Point is, that point will be 50% further away than it was before.So we're talking 20 meters, 30 meters across different properties broad.That's really cool.And it also means that in a large playground where you lost your wallet, for instance, then more firmly, you'll be able to get to the point where you're guided more precisely towards your item."
"That is really nice.When you do get there, again, if you've tried this before, the AirTag will on its own provide a little sound.I can't replicate it with my mouth, obviously, but it's very characteristic."
"It'll let out this little sound for you to audibly also know that it's close by.That sound is also now 50% higher.I still do think that it's a shame that I can't adapt or make my own sound.I'm not saying that it needs to be a song or whatever, but just a sound to let you know that it's mine."
"In some soundscapes, I don't know, I'm just spitballing here, but let's take that playground example again, where there's a very particular sound envelope, kids playing, people yelling, people talking, birds chirping.Then one sound signature might be less identifiable than others."
"So now that it's 50% louder, it would have been great if I could adapt this sound, choose a different one, but I can't.It's the same characteristic one, and I think possibly that's fine.Still, those are two key improvements here, and those are still part of the same price point and the same form factor."
"So I find it very difficult to say something negative.This is just a better AirTag, and if you haven't bought one yet, you can buy this.So thank you so much for watching.See you on the next one."