GRTV News - PlayStation State of Play confirmed for February 12

"PlayStation State of Play has been confirmed for the 12th of February, Xbox had their developer direct at the end of January, last week Nintendo gave us a partner direct which was a bit disappointing as me and Ben talked about on the Gamereactor show later last week, but this week it's PlayStation's turn to show us what they've got effectively as we'll be getting a lot of insight into their upcoming titles, 60 minutes is the length of this PlayStation State of Play which I believe runs even longer than the Xbox developer direct which went in depth on four games, there's not been any specific games announced for this PlayStation State of Play, but we do know that we're getting news, gameplay updates and announcements from game studios across the globe and it will spotlight eye catching third party and indie games heading to PS5 along with the latest from the teams at PlayStation Studios. So a bit of everything really, we would imagine that certain 2026 hits could make an appearance, things like Marvel's Wolverine, things like Marathon which is launching next month, some of those things perhaps if we look further down the line something like Intergalactic The Heretic Prophet could make an appearance but if we look perhaps outside of what PlayStation has as it's own studios, there's a bunch of games that are coming out this year that could also be featured at the PlayStation State of Play. The only thing I wouldn't say is on top of that list is I wouldn't bet on Bloodborne 2 because I'm never betting on Bloodborne 2 slash a Bloodborne remaster, I'm also never going to bet on GTA showing up at one of these showcases because we already know that the marketing for that is probably going to begin in the summer and Rockstar is so big that it can just do it's own showcases or it's own trailer drops without any prior hype around that."
"In any case, as I said though, this is going to be an exciting one because I think now that Nintendo, like Xbox had a very good showcase with it's developer director I will say, especially if it can hit those marks that it has with Fable and Forza and Kill and Beast of Reincarnation, Nintendo dropped the ball slightly with it's partner showcase, there wasn't really any massive massive announcements that you would take home from that, there was a few nice things like Fallout 4 coming to Switch 2 and Oblivion coming to Switch 2 but otherwise we're more looking now at Sony to really see what it can bring and if it can give us some nice surprises leading into 2026 as we go forward because these shows usually set the tone at least for the start of the year and for the first half of the year for how much hype we should be giving out but yeah, I definitely expect Marathon, maybe Wolverine like a new gameplay trailer or something like it and then probably a bunch of other nice third party games and some indie games to cover that hour. Hopefully it won't absolutely rain titles down on us like Nintendo did and instead will give us some more detailed focus so that we can actually get some stuff to dig into."