GRTV News - Epic Games Store to feature on the next Xbox

It certainly seems like a multi-storefront device is on the horizon.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News. It's a new week and we're going to be kicking things off by talking about something that popped up at the end of last week actually. Because very recently Epic Games Store's CEO, or rather Epic Games CEO came out and basically said that they 100% intend to be on the next Xbox hardware. And the reason why that's interesting is because it almost confirms that Xbox's next device will be that sort of hybrid system that won't just look to tap into the Microsoft Store but it will look to be able to tap into various other storefronts that are often around the PC gaming sphere. Which itself would then imply that the next Xbox is going to be more PC geared and less restricted to sort of the console format as we've seen for pretty much all consoles up to this point. So anyway, let's dive on in and take a look at what's been said."
"So yes, Epic Games Store, we definitely plan to be on the next new hardware for Xbox. Microsoft has seemingly confirmed this will be possible, adding even more fuel to all the rumours of a hybrid hardware. So there are plenty of rumours about the next Xbox from established insiders and Microsoft itself has commented on it several times, as has its partner AMD."
"All the information agrees on is that it will be some kind of hybrid console where you'll be able to run Xbox as usual but also shop from other storefronts. If this is true, you will, for example, be able to buy games where they are currently cheapest or perhaps buy titles that are not available for Xbox, such as games from Sony and many indies. The idea is that the games will then end up in a single list so you can easily choose them regardless of where they were purchased. Which stores that will be available in the next Xbox is something we do not know yet but we do know one of them is interested, namely the Epic Games Store. In an interview with Gamefile, Epic Games Store boss Steve Allison says that they have been in contact with Microsoft about the next Xbox and adds, we definitely plan to be on the new hardware for Xbox because unless their policy or stance on it changes, they are telling us they're going to welcome that and we're going to be there like on day one. They'll probably require us to build in whatever their requirements are, some sort of software to support that. I did think this was when I first read, or when I glanced over the piece, I thought this was Tim Sweeney that was talking about this, the Epic Games CEO. But no, it's the Epic Games Store boss rather, Steve Allison, so just to make sure that's clear. Essentially, Microsoft appears to have confirmed that there will be optional stores for the next Xbox. It has been reported several times previously that the next Xbox console will be extremely powerful with reliable tech insiders suggesting that it should have better performance in 100% of games compared to the PS6, but of course it will come at a price. Hopefully we will learn more during the year as Xbox representatives said in the autumn that they will define the future of where the Xbox ecosystem is going in 2026 as this is the year Xbox turns 25. So what it sounds like the more you hear about this Xbox console, or Xbox device rather, and granted we don't have any official confirmed information from Microsoft yet, so this could all be wrong. Just take that with a bit of, you know, take everything with a bit of bit of caution. But the one thing that it does seem like, at least from all the rumours and stuff we're hearing, is that the next Xbox is not going to be looking to compete with PlayStation 6, it's going to be looking to compete with Steam Machine, and all these are the sort of what we're assuming to be more common PC console hybrids. Now again that's going to come at a price, it probably means that you're not going to be able to pick up the next Xbox for, well I mean if you think about the Xbox Series S, a couple hundred pounds, it's probably going to be significantly expensive. Wouldn't surprise me if it's over 700 pound when you start considering all the factors that are going to be put in place, but in return you'll get a console or you get a device that is perhaps the the most free the console has ever been in regard to the way that it can access the storefronts and whatnot, and also it's probably going to be packed with hardware that allows to support many of these PC games, meaning it should outperform the PS6, and that should concern PlayStation a tad for the simple reason they've got into the habit of launching many of their games on PC, not on day one, PlayStation still preserve their exclusivity for a period of time, but when they do come to PC it will mean that the Xbox players will be able to access these PlayStation games, and technically also the better versions of it, because the PC versions always have sort of you know unlocked frame rates and all these different things, so you could be looking at a future where the best place to play PlayStation games, or at least on a home console system, is on Xbox, but again we're a while away. They say they're going to show off this, or they're going to talk about the next generation of Xbox this year, that makes sense to the line of the 25th anniversary, but I don't think it'll launch until 2027. My theory, solely looking at trends that Xbox have gone through in the past, is that they'll announce it, or they'll talk about it in sort of November 2026, and then they'll launch it in November 2027. I think that PlayStation, because they also don't need to be, they have a complete control of the market when it comes to consoles, or home consoles, they don't need to really follow Xbox's trend whatsoever. I think PlayStation might be a year later, you know, announcement in late 2027, launch in late 2028, but we'll see, we'll see, a lot of moving parts still, but it is an exciting time, the eve of a new generation of hardware. As we know more though, we'll be sure to keep you posted and updated, so yeah, thank you for joining me today, and I'll be back on the next year TV news tomorrow. Until then, hope you enjoy the rest of your Monday, and I'll see you on that one."