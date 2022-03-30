GRTV News - Baldur's Gate is becoming a TV series

It will follow on the story of the game.
"Hello there, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex, as always going through the afternoons latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like, and indeed whatever you love, we always have it here for you on GRTV News and in the wordy Gamereactor network as a whole, so if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news and of course so much more. Without further ado though, today we're talking about Baldur's Gate getting its own live action TV series from none other than HBO. So this came as a bit of a shock last night because while we are in the age of video game adaptations and Baldur's Gate 3 is definitely one of the biggest video games of the 2020s, it wasn't something that necessarily was going to get a lot more attention from something like Hollywood we thought, because while Netflix is working on a Dungeons and Dragons series and definitely Baldur's Gate is something that Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast have said that they want to reuse it at some point, we know that Larian isn't working on Baldur's Gate 4, they're working on Divinity right now as well as I believe another secret project. And as well, as I said, Baldur's Gate 3 is something that is quite hard to wrap up in terms of a continual, or it's quite hard to continue because it was so well wrapped up in the initial game itself. However, HBO is going to give it a go, it was reported by Deadline. Craig Mazin, the creator of Chernobyl and co-runner of The Last of Us TV series, is going to be creating, writing, executive producing and show running the adaptation. And it sounds like he's already quite a big fan of the game, he said he's put nearly a thousand hours into The Incredible World of Baldur's Gate 3, saying you know, it's a dream come true. We've seen Sven Rinker, Michael, I can't remember his last name, the very AFK Cromwell, the publishing guy for Larian has also commented on this. You know, with a lot of excitement as you can imagine because this is really, really cool to see something that you've made as a video game then get made into a live action series. There is some doubt, I guess among some people, I know Ben especially is quite doubtful that this will actually become a TV series because it seems very much like Hollywood doing as much as it can to capitalise on the video game adaptation rush at the minute. As I say, the problem is that Baldur's Gate 3 was an incredibly well wrapped up game but also allowed you to make a lot of decisions on your own regarding how the narrative events went. Therefore, it's quite difficult to then continue that story because you'll have to canonise one of the endings apparently or you'll have to basically set it at some other point that isn't really related to Baldur's Gate 3 and then hope that you can maybe include some of the characters that we know and love. I highly doubt that this will be a TV show following the adventures of the Dark Urge and their retinue as they travel around Faerun because that would just be simply too difficult to not then step all over what players had already experienced because unlike The Last of Us where there is one story that you play through, this game has ended up with multiple different endings, multiple different ways to play it from Act 1 all the way to the end of the game with the end credits. And so it's nigh impossible to really make everyone happy by just continuing the story from the game. But maybe I'm wrong, maybe they will do that and maybe everyone will love it. We'll have to wait and see, we've got a few years ahead at least until this TV shit series comes out because work has just started on it so we'll be sure to keep you updated. But in the meantime let us know if you're excited about the Baldur's Gate series, how do you think HBO should handle it and more and I'll see you next week for some more GRTV news, goodbye."