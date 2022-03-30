Corsair Sabre v2 Pro Wireless MG (Quick Look) - Precision Meets Power

This gaming mouse is deigned to be lightweight but immensely accurate, making it an FPS player's best friend.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.Whether you're going for something more office-related or something very gaming-centric, it seems that mice, or performance-based mice, have been on a journey over the past five-ish years where they've tried to collectively both push the technologies that makes a gaming mouse or performance mouse a performance mouse, but also try to collect all of these separate technologies within the same frame."
"So in some instances, you might forego a higher hertz polling rate, or you might forego the good battery life, or the great sensor, or the modularity of the clicks and the keys in order to get one of these other categories.Well, as I said, this journey has sort of gotten us to a point where you can get most of this stuff within the same mouse, which leads us to this, which is the Corsair Sabre V2 Pro Wireless MG."
"Not quite sure what the MG is, but it might be Magnesium Alloy Gaming at the very least.It is, Corsair is experimenting with this very metallic alloy in order to maintain rigidity and strength while keeping weight down, because as you can probably see, this isn't even a honeycomb design."
"This is just big chunks of the overall shell removed in order to keep weight down, meaning that even though there is water coating and waterproofness around these central components inside, it's right open, right there.So if you spill like a glass of soda or something like that, I'm pretty sure that it's going to get sticky in there, regardless of all of this waterproofing."
"So whether or not that is something of concern, that should be up to you.Point is, this is all to try and keep weight down.But the cool thing is that Corsair really hasn't saved or skimped on the actual features in order to get to the sort of performance mecca or nirvana."
"Point is, 56 grams is pretty much one of the lightest mice that we've ever had on the show.It is a magnesium alloy shell.It is slightly cooler to the touch than regular ABS plastics, which is nice.And again, they do this for rigidity and strength, or particularly my guess is with wear and tear over years of use."
"It supports up to 8,000 Hertz polling rate.It also supports Corsair Slipstream, meaning that you can plug in a dongle for Slipstream compatibility, which is a wireless protocol that Corsair has made themselves.There is inside here a Corsair Marksman S sensor that supports, well, I think 33,000 DPI, 750 IPS tracking speeds, and a 99.7 resolution accuracy."
"Inside I don't know if you can see it right there, inside that little black thing is the battery.It's 100 hours worth of battery usage, but that is at 1 kilohertz rather than 8,000 hertz.I'm not sure how that would impact it, but still, I have to presume that this isn't relevant most of the time."
"There's custom mechanical switches in here, which is great, due for 100 million clicks, which is nice.And it comes with some replacement skates if you happen to, well, basically just reduce these to nothing with sheer usage."
"They've even managed to host a Bluetooth module in here, meaning that you can go from using this on your MacBook to hot swapping to a gaming PC if that's what you want.The only thing is that there isn't a space for the Slipstream dongle built into the chassis of the mouse, which I feel is a little bit of a shame because if you use this for travel and one could assume that the lightness of it also would mean that it would go well in a bag, you would have to have the dongle separate."
"And I've seen this on other lightweight mouse where they have just found a little bit of an indent or a little magnet strip where it can be housed sort of so you know where it is at all times.It's a shame that it isn't there."
"And there's another thing as well.So for one, I have big hands.I've been told that I have big hands.I think it's a little bit small for my hand."
"That's one thing.And I also have to say, I know that we live in a world where ambidextrous design is nice.And I get that.If you're a lefty, you can use this with no problem, although you cannot swap these extra mouse buttons to the other side."
"But if you are a lefty, you would have no problem using this.So that's good.But the amount of people that will buy this are, statistically speaking, will not be left handed."
"I feel like these performance mouse, which is set to showcase everything a Corsair would do, I think it would add to the comfort of holding it if it was more ergonomic.I'm not saying it's supposed to look like a Logitech Master, but I am saying that if it was sculpted a little bit more, if I could rest my thumb on the side, I would probably just feel more comfortable over the hours and hours I would spend."
"As it is right now, it is both a little bit too small.I know claw grip is very popular, where you sort of really have to sort of retract your finger joints, but it's not comfortable.It's too small."
"And I would still love for it to be just a little bit more sculpted to my hand.That makes it very difficult to keep weight down and stuff, I know.But we have seen instances before, for one, where there was a magnet here, which held on to a little sort of indent for your thumb to rest on."
"And if you were a lefty, you could just swap it to the other side.This would affect weight, but I also think it would affect comfort and in a positive way.So this is the V2 Pro Wireless MG, we'll be reviewing this in full very soon."
"See you on the next one."