GRTV News - Next Xbox console could be coming as soon as next year

Is the next-gen Xbox coming sooner than we think?
Apparently so, that's at least according to AMD CEO Lisa Su I believe, yeah Lisa Su, who has said that basically development is progressing for a successful launch in 2027, that's basically all you need to hear, it's not direct confirmation because obviously it doesn't come from Xbox but it does come from AMD who are the chipset makers for most of the consoles that we play today, I believe they're both Xbox and Playstation but definitely Xbox so you'd imagine they know a fair bit about what Microsoft is cooking and the chipset that they're going to need to be able to provide that next generation hardware, so next generation consoles are a bit of a hotly debated topic at the minute because we've recently heard rumours that the PS6 could be delayed until 2028 due to the RAM shortages that are currently affecting the global gaming market as well as just the tech market in general, basically meaning prices are expected to go up for pretty much everything that uses RAM from GPUs to RAM itself to consoles to PCs, everything in between is going to be costing a fair bit more money, however it's possible that Xbox ignores the warnings to potentially delay and just decides to give us the next generation Xbox in 2027, now of course we don't know what the name is or anything like that but considering as Ben writes here that it is Xbox's 25th anniversary this year it could be the perfect time to give a tease of what's coming in the near future. It would be incredibly interesting if Xbox was to launch its next generation of hardware in 2027 and leave the Playstation 6 in the dust until 2028 because that would create a bit of disparity between the new console launches because since the Xbox One and Playstation 4 days, which is only two console generations but it's important to note that that is coming up on 13 years, we have had the consoles launch, Xbox and Playstation at pretty much the same time because then it allows a lot of third party developers to basically develop for that tech which is pretty much equivalent at that stage, you know there's a bit of performance differences here and there but an Xbox Series X and a Playstation 5 usually have around a similar level of performance with maybe one edging out of the other but they aim for the same goals really. So you'd imagine then that we'd have to wait really for at least a year to start seeing games, third party games more accurately that would fully utilise the next generation technology that's available in that Xbox whatever they want to call it but it does give Xbox then the chance if they do have games ready to capitalise on that performance increase. We'll have to see anyway, next generation Xbox hardware could be vastly different than what we've seen before as we've seen Xbox seems to be kind of veering away from its own first party style of marketing and publishing at this point so we'll have to wait and see what comes in the future.
"Would you be rushing to buy an Xbox whatever the next name of it, would you be rushing to buy the next Xbox if it came out in 2027? Let me know all that and more and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRT news, goodbye."