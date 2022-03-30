GRTV News - Grand Theft Auto VI seemingly on track for November launch

Where it will offer physical editions on both PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV news day. It's the big day where we get to talk about a lot of things that are happening over at Take-Two Interactive because, well it's been a new sort of I think financial call that's happened. Obviously Take-Two are involved with lots of different things but the big one, the one thing that people generally and typically care about is Grand Theft Auto 6. And we will be talking about that predominantly today but for anyone who is interested in some other sort of Take-Two related things, it's worth knowing that Red Dead Redemption 2 continues to sell like hotcakes. It's on track to being the third best selling game of all time and it will probably do it relatively soon as well. I think it's about a million copies behind Wii Sports and a million sounds like a lot admittedly but you know when you're talking like 85 million copies sold, a million is not that much. But there's that and there's also the fact that Borderlands 2 has been basically cancelled on Switch. They've paused the development. There was never really any sign that it was going to hit its launch at the end of February on Switch 2. I don't think it's coming now. I think they've decided that it doesn't run particularly well on the console and knowing how it ran on PS5 and Xbox Series X and S, even on PC actually at launch, they're probably just saying, not for us. But anyway, back to GTA. The reason why we're talking about it today is because Take-Two have basically confirmed two things. On one side, in a press release I think was sent to IGN, they confirmed that marketing for GTA 6 will start in the summer. Now, you don't start marketing a game unless you plan on launching it and with GTA, they don't really need to market it. So I would assume that if the marketing started in the summer, the game's probably going to launch in November. So it's very, very, very good news. And otherwise, the other thing is that Take-Two has basically shut down any rumours that were circulating that GTA 6 will not be getting physical releases because it will on both PS5 and Xbox Series X and S. So here we go. Take-Two denies rumours GTA 6 will launch with physical editions in November. And the publisher is confident the game won't be delayed a third time. So yeah, last week, rumours about Grand Theft Auto 6 not having physical versions for sale at launch started making the rounds. That would probably not be a big problem for most of you as the large majority of players buy their games digitally these days. But it could have a noteworthy impact if it's such an extremely anticipated game as GTA 6. Not only because sales are expected to be so strong that even missing out on the relatively small percentage of physical copies could mean millions of potential buyers. Another reason is the extra load this would bring on the servers of PlayStation and Xbox's stores. We've seen how this affected Hollow Knight Silksong's launch and other anticipated titles through the years. Fortunately, it seems like there's no need to worry for the time being. Strauss Zelnick, the CEO at GTA's publisher Take-Two, denied the rumours from speaking with Variety by stating it's not the plan to delay the physical editions of GTA 6 to 2027. It's interesting that he didn't just say no, that's not going to happen, but maybe he has learned his lesson after telling us a second delay was very unlikely less than three months before GTA 6 actually was delayed to the 19th of November. Speaking of which, Zelnick also told investors that GTA 6 is still set to launch on the 19th of November, so we'll see if a third time is the charm in nine months. Obviously, this is the Take-Two CEO that's talking about this, so you never know what's happening at Rockstar and whether they will, you know, in three or four or five months time, to say we need a couple of months. It could happen. It could happen. But I think everything that's being said here and the way that Take-Two is preparing for the arrival of this game, it does sound to me like GTA 6 is ready or will be looking to launch in November. And that's going to be massive because it will, it's going to leave an impact on the games industry and in the entertainment industry, actually, like nothing else. We know how it's going to affect the video game world and how every, you know, any title that is, well, any publisher, any developer, anything that's coming out will do what it can to avoid GTA."
"Maybe, you know, give it two, maybe three weeks berth either side because of GTA is going to dominate so many headlines. It's going to, it's going to dominate the, and command the attention of players, tens of millions of players around the world. We know that's going to happen, but it will be interesting to see how much of an impact it also has on the wider entertainment sphere because you'd have to assume that on the weekend that GTA 6 launches, majority of people are going to be playing GTA 6, which means they're probably going to be going to cinemas or, you know, maybe even football games or something like that. So, um, it's going to be an interesting one to say the least. Uh, this could be the biggest launch we've ever seen in the world of entertainment. And right now it does look like it's going to happen on the 19th of November. So good news across the board, uh, that, you know, pretty much the biggest game ever is on track and, uh, yeah, we'll stay tuned for more now because it looks like rock star. It looks like take two. They're going to start ramping up now and getting closer and closer to launch. So we'll stay tuned for more information, but otherwise good news across the board. Uh, otherwise, yeah, that's all the time I have on the back now though, tomorrow for the next GT News of the Week. So until then, hope you enjoy the rest of your Wednesday and I'll see you all on the next one."