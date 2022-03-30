GRTV News - PC gamers more willing to buy new releases than console players, says new report

2025 was a big year for the largest gaming franchises and established IPs.
"We're talking a sort of broad scale interesting report about the gaming industry in general, this comes from Newzoo and it's basically showing that 2025 has been a year perhaps of more trends than we thought it was. I think a lot of people looked at 2025 in terms of the gaming year and they thought well this is clearly a breakout year for AA, this is a breakout year for Indie, we saw successes with Claire Obscure, Hollow Knight Silksong, Hades 2, Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, loads of games that broke free of the mould of big franchises and big brands, however when we look at this Newzoo report, especially when we look at the mainstream consoles being Xbox Series X and PS5, the top 10 games in terms of revenue were mostly made up of games and franchises that we'd seen before. So this is true for PC as well quite a bit but less so as it seems that in the PC market people are much more willing to experiment, try new things, try new games and give their money to those games. However it's also the case that things like established franchises are going to drag in more revenue and especially more playtime, maybe not even established franchises because as we look at the top 10 player counts or top 10 time spent in games, we're seeing games that we see all the time, Counter Strike, Fortnite, Roblox, Minecraft, GTA 5, these games, even the latest EA Sports FC, Call of Duty HQ, all of these games that you've probably grown to either love or hate over years and yet we're very rarely seeing anything new come out with the exception of Ark Raiders and Battlefield 6, but again Ark Raiders is probably the one exception that you can really say is something entirely new because Battlefield 6 was of course created by Dyson as part of a big shooter franchise and it's the big return to that franchise. So looking at this data it's also worth noting that Nintendo Switch, by the way Nintendo dropped their finances today and maybe I should have done a news video on that, maybe I've just realised that just now and I've already recorded most of the news video and I'm not going to do that so hey, there we go. In any case as we saw with Nintendo, Nintendo actually is a bit of a dark horse in this scenario as a lot of people were willing to spend a lot of money on games that were not just the games you'd expect. Of course Nintendo's big hits like Pokemon Legends ZA, Mario Kart World, Donkey Kong Ponanza were there in terms of most revenue generated but then you also saw games like Hollow Knight Silksong, Hades 2, those games that I mentioned before that sort of break free of that mould. Claire Obscure was I think nowhere to be seen on the list especially in consoles but for PC it did make it into the list. However the sports games, the big franchises again show that people aren't really necessarily willing to take risks on a broad scale when it comes to their gaming purchases. Now despite the Twitter bubble, despite everything online saying that people want more of XYZ and games, we can now see why people are still going for the gamble of a new live service release because they hope that they will be the next Fortnite, the next Minecraft, the next Roblox because you get 10 years of revenue versus a year of revenue that might peak really well but doesn't have that lasting staying power that so many executives want. Do you think there's a fix for this? Do you think this needs to be fixed? Do you think this is a problem within gaming and how would you deal with it? Let me know all that and more and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRTV news. Goodbye!"