Logitech G325 Lightspeed (Quick Look) - Gaming, Evolved

This headset is designed to offer high-quality and responsive audio, all in a profile that is sleek, subtle, and lightweight.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.This is a brand new gaming headset by Logitech, but it is actually different in the sense that well, they've done this for a while, but usually here at Gamereactor, we tend to take a look at the flagship."
"It's just natural and an instinctive for us because that is where all of the new exciting technologies will debut.But most of the interesting stuff that people actually buy is in the cheaper end.And this, the G325 Lightspeed will cost you around 80 euros, meaning that that is probably the price point that most people will be interested in."
"And the good news is that if you buy this, you'll be getting a really like impressively solid headset for your money.So first and foremost, I think this is genuinely pretty.I know that this is still a gaming headset and you could probably tell that it is, but I do think that they've been really smart with the way that they've designed it."
"There is a little accent flare here with these purple wires going from the brace here and down to the cups, connecting sort of the two halves into one.There is some buttons here on the side, including again, the accent color on the volume button, which is really easy to feel out with your fingers by feel when you're using it."
"And even cleverer, there is no boom microphone attached here.It's not inside the cup.It is not clogged up near the brace and it is not retractable.It is just a beamforming microphone, which is located, I think here, which essentially beamforming means that it can detect and aim at your mouth, like sensor driven aim at your mouth in order to cut out exterior noise factors."
"For instance, if you're in a room with a lot of different noise sources, this will beamform at your mouth essentially.And will it give you the same kind of quality as a regular boom arm microphone?No, of course not."
"But this is 80 euros and we're looking something that it puts usability above all else.And I do think that it is really freaking cool that it is so simple, not only simple in terms of what it offers, but also just simply made.And also, just an extra aside, Logitech has found a way to reduce the amount of plastic that goes into making this by, I think, 46%."
"It's 46% recycled now.So that is cool.I think we could definitely do better.But to hear Logitech, and this is across their line, it is actually really cool to see."
"It is completely covered in this really thick mesh.I'm pretty sure that it's memory foam, but it is first and foremost, pretty plushy.That means that there's a lot of give both in the cups and here at the top of the brace, meaning that there is no pressurization effect coming from the top and downwards as you use it."
"It's incredibly light.It weighs 212 grams and it just feels really good to have on, to be honest with you.We're talking 24-hour battery life, AI-based noise reduction.So not really ANC, but something akin to it."
"It runs on the light speed platform, meaning that through a dongle, it will have 30 meters of range or what is equivalent to Bluetooth 5.3, which I think is good.Inside, we find 32 millimeter drivers with 24-bit audio support, which I think is great.And there is like battery saver functions, all kinds of software gimmickry that you can use to basically tailor sound a little bit, improve battery life."
"And this is only one colorway.There are actually three.I don't, I'm not sure whether or not the others are more bold, but I do think that this is actually pretty cool."
"And for 80 euros, it does seem like you're getting simplicity, usability, and quality for the money.So an easy recommend from here, but we'll be fully reviewing this very soon.See you soon."