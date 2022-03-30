GRTV News - The Game Awards confirmed for December return

Geoff Keighley has slapped a date on when the annual awards ceremony will be hosted.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News. Today we're going to be talking about an announcement that was made at the end of yesterday. We're going to be talking a little bit about the Game Awards again because it's that time of the year when Geoff Geighly has confirmed, more so, the plans for the coming one, one that's going to happen at the end of this year, the end of 2026. We never really had any doubt that it wouldn't be back, the Game Awards have been getting progressively bigger on a viewership scale every single year despite the fact that, you know, I think there are quirks that can be ironed out, that should be ironed out from the show. But the point is that it's still incredibly popular, it still kind of dominates gaming chatter throughout December as well because it's a month where typically not much happens. So you have the Game Awards, it stands out, it draws all the headlines and it's proved to be a pretty big hit over the years as well."
"So it's not a shock that the Game Awards is back, but now we know the exact date, we know the venue, we know all that good stuff. So let's jump in it and see.So yes, the Game Awards is officially back in December, this year the American show will be broadcast on December 10th, which probably means December 11th for us in Europe. Since EA has been out of the picture for many years, the year's biggest gaming happenings are mainly Geoff Geighly produced events. In addition to his Summer Game Fest in June and opening a night live ahead of Gamescom in August, we also have the Game Awards in December as a sort of crowning glory. It's been almost two months since the Game Awards 2025 kicked off and offered the first trailer for the Street Fighter movie, the announcement of Larian Studios upcoming role-playing game Divinity, Lara Croft's duel appearance in Tomb Raider Legacy of Atlantis and Tomb Raider Catalyst, a new Mega Man adventure called Mega Man Duel Override and much, much more. Now Geighly confirms via threads that there will be a The Game Awards again this year, which is perhaps no surprise considering it set a new viewership record in 2025. It's happening on December 10th, probably December 11th in Europe and if you want to buy tickets, it's once again being held at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles. In other words, mark your calendars and remember to take the day off if you want to watch the event live as it will literally be broadcast in the middle of the night for us Europeans. As usual, we report on everything that happens if you prefer to read about it in the morning instead. So yeah, here's the announcement. Obviously, Geighly doesn't actually say the time there, but it usually happens around 1am in the morning for us in the UK, so around 2am in the morning for Central European time, because it typically kicks off at about 5pm LA time, or Pacific time. But yes, The Game Awards is back, or will be back again. Again, not really surprised at all. We know that this year is going to have a Summer Game Fest, we know that this year is going to have a Gamescom opening night live, and now it's going to get a Game Awards, meaning Geighly is back to his typical cadence of three major events a year this year. I don't think that will necessarily change because there's not really much competition still at the moment. There's not really anything that stands up in the summer and competes with Summer Game Fest. Gamescom opening night live, somehow Geighly has managed to position himself so that he literally opens the biggest gaming festival of the year now, now that E3 has collapsed. And obviously, The Game Awards at the end of the year, which you could argue is the biggest award ceremony in the game space, even though there are things like the BAFTA Games Awards for example that compete with it, and the golden joysticks and what not. So yeah, if you like that sort of stuff, it's coming back. The good news is, it'll probably have the same format, I suppose that's partly good news, depending on how much you enjoy it. But the point is that there'll be that balance between awards being handed out, games and developers being celebrated for what they've achieved over the year, matched up with tons of announcements and reveals and all that good stuff. So plenty to look forward to, and it'll be coming again in December, so stay tuned for that. Otherwise, that's all the time that I have today, so I'll be back tomorrow for the next GLTV News of the Week. So yeah, thank you for joining me, and I'll see you all on the next one."