GRTV News - Ashes of Creation's entire dev team laid off, MMO cancelled for good

After being the most successful MMO Kickstarter of all time, Ashes of Creation gets shut down for good.
"Hello there, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex, as always going through the afternoons latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like and indeed whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GRTV News and the wider Gamereactor network as a whole, so if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news and of course so much more."
"Without further ado though today, we're talking the unfortunate cancellation of Ashes of Creation as the entire dev team has been laid off and the MMO which started as the most successful MMO Kickstarter of all time, I'm pretty sure it still holds that record by the way, that it's had since 2017, is now officially no more."
"So Ashes of Creation as I've said is basically a massive MMO project, I'll play a bit of like a trailer here from the Apocalypse update that released a while back to show you just sort of kind of what excited people about this game, as I say it drew 3.3 million dollars in on Kickstarter but essentially over time the updates became less and less frequent and it seemed that more and more issues on the game were prevailing, I don't think the game ever really saw what we would call a full release at this point but it was still being played by a lot of people and the dev team was still working on it quite hard, however as we've heard from multiple sources, PC Gamer collating a lot of different messages, discord notifications and statements over on LinkedIn from ones such as Margaret Crone who worked in creative marketing at Intrepid Studios which is the studio that makes Ashes of Creation or made Ashes of Creation, she said I don't really have the words for it, it wasn't what I expected but I'm holding on all to the good because there was so much of it and then she confirmed that all of the dev team was laid off, Intrepid's founder and creative director Steven Cher said and I quote, control of the company shifted away from me and the board began directing actions that I could not ethically agree with or carry out, as a result I chose to resign in protest rather than lend my name or authority to decisions that I could not ethically support, following my resignation much of the senior leadership team resigned, following those departures the board made the decision to issue WARN act notices and proceed with a mass layoff. So at the time of writing, this comes just a couple of days actually after the developers had put out a notice saying that work was going to continue, things were going to get better and that they were going to address some of the problems with the game that people had, obviously that's not going to happen now and it seems that Ashes of Creation is down in the dumps for good, we'll have to see whether anything comes out of this, again as always with these mass layoffs we're very sorry to hear that people are being let go and we hope they find their feet or find themselves back on their feet as quickly as possible as this is something that is just a major major problem within the games industry right now but in any case as I say, anyone looking forward to Ashes of Creation, unfortunately it's not going to be sticking around. Had you followed Ashes of Creation at all? Is this the first time you're hearing about this MMO? Let me know all that and more and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRTV news, goodbye."