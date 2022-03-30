GRTV News - Apex Legends will soon stop being supported on Switch 1

The battle royale will still be playable on Switch 2.
"Hello everyone, and welcome back to another GeoTV News. It's been a little while since I recorded one of these, but we're back at it again. Today we're going to be talking about something that's recently been made apparent. It's not a huge bit of news, but it's an interesting bit of news all the same. We're talking about Respawn, we're talking about Apex Legends, and the reason we're talking about both of those things is because, despite the continued interest in Apex Legends on a variety of different platforms, particularly PC, PlayStation, and Xbox, it's clearly not been a particularly big hit on Nintendo Switch platforms. Now, one reason or another for that, I've played the Switch version before, I thought it was a bit rough, not going to lie. And no doubt that probably impacted the way that people have experienced it themselves, because Respawn has now decided to basically sunset the Switch version of the game. So anyway, let's dive on in and take a look at what's happening. So yes, Apex Legends for Switch is being retired in August, but this doesn't mean that you will lose your account as everything will be available on Switch 2 if you ever choose to upgrade. So yeah, if you're playing Apex Legends on Switch, it seems like it's time to think about upgrading to a new format. On EA's official website, Respawn Entertainment says this version will be shut down starting August 4th. That said, the Switch 2 version won't be affected, you'll be able to use any existing balances from Nintendo Switch on Nintendo Switch 2 if you decide to upgrade. They also clarify all players progress purchases and earnings are tied to their individual EA accounts. Everything that's been earned or purchased, including Apex coins and cosmetics, will carry over to Nintendo Switch 2, even if you purchase Nintendo Switch 2 after August 4th. Please note that in some regions, local laws will require you to use digital currency within 100 to 80 days of purchase."
"This means if you buy a Switch 2 and continue playing, you won't lose anything and you don't need to do so before a specific date. On August 4th, Switch will be discontinued, but your account will remain so you can resume your career whenever you want. It is also emphasised no other formats are affected by this. I think this is quite an interesting decision across the board, really. It probably goes to show the limitations that developing Apex Legends for Nintendo Switch puts on Respawn. I think it's probably a good decision across the board, though. I know it's nice to have the versatility of launching games on different platforms, I understand that, but the Nintendo Switch in particular, and the Switch 2 for that matter, even if the Switch 2 is less technologically inhibited, the Nintendo Switch can be a particular nightmare for playing very intense FPS games. When you have it docked and you're playing with a controller, like a pro controller, it's less of a problem. Although, particularly on Nintendo Switch 1, the lower frame rate and whatnot can be a little bit of a challenge, and the poor graphical depth of it can be a challenge. But when you're playing in a portable mode and handheld, I don't know how anyone can do that. I think it's an incredibly challenging experience. It is perhaps the least optimal way to experience those types of games."
"Again, it's nice that it's still available on Switch 2, but I do wonder as to how many people are actively playing Apex Legends on that platform, because it just seems like a bit of a nightmare, personally to me. But anyway, as we know more about this, be sure to keep posted and updated, but otherwise that's all the time that I have. A little snappy, nice and quick one to start the week off. I'll be back now tomorrow for the next one of the weeks. Until then, I hope you enjoy the rest of your Monday. I'll see you all on the next year on TV News."
"Take care, everyone."