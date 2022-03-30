GRTV News - Over half of game companies use generative AI tools according to new survey

As AI is adopted further, less developers are growing to like it.
"Without further ado though today, we're talking about the latest GDC survey, now as members of the press, as members of the, sort of anyone inside the games industry, you can get access to this survey right now and it's got a load of interesting details about the gaming industry, mostly to do I would say with American, the American area of the games industry because GDC is an American organised event, it's an American run event, it happens in America and so a lot of the respondents to their surveys are based in America, I think it's about 54% or something in the US and the rest are around places like the UK, Canada, Australia, there's some respondents from like China, Japan, all those places as well but not really representative so it's worth mentioning that when we talk about, say when the GDC survey talked about like the fact that 80% of the games industry is still white according to that survey, that is to do with America specifically, whether you find that a problem or not is entirely up to you but anyway, something that we could find problematic is how much AI is being used nowadays, in the latest survey we see that 52% of respondents say that generative AI is being used in their company and or their department and 80% of respondents say AI is being used in the sort of research and brainstorming phase of a project, other places it's been used as sort of emails and stuff like that, some concept generations and things as well as you can see in the image down below here, code assistance is one of the main things, prototyping, testing, debugging, marketing, asset generation, personalised content, procedural generation, player facing features only make up 5% now so that's probably quite good if you're a player wondering about whether this will be impacting your games, which generative AI tools are used the most, unsurprisingly chatGTT is pretty high at the top of that list followed by Google Gemini, Microsoft Copilot, internal and proprietary tools, Midjourney, GitHub, all that sort of stuff really, if you know AI you probably know most of those names, but the same thing is, the same percentage as are the games developers using AI is the percentage of game developers thinking AI is bad for games industry as a whole because essentially it seems that the industry is largely turning against generative AI the more that it's being used, so two years ago just 18% of people thought that AI was actively bad for the industry, 30% of developers now last year thought that and now 52% of developers think that it's not working out as the case may be, we'll have to see whether this has any real world impact on how much AI is being used in games, it seems a lot of people at the top end of the gaming industry think that it could be a great way to make games faster and make them with sort of less turbulence when it comes to things like coding and when it comes to things that sort of might be considered like background details, we already know that things like narrative, things like concept art are already being considered as things that could easily be done, easily be done by AI, but we'll have to see, as I say the future is an uncertain place and it seems that's nowhere, nowhere is that more true than in this GDC survey, let me know what you think of it, if you've read it and I'll see you next week for some more GMTV news, goodbye."
