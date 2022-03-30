GRTV News - Brandon Sanderson's Cosmere books to be made into massive film and TV franchise

Huge news for fantasy fans.
"We're talking an exciting new development for basically anyone who's, I guess even vaguely into fantasy because one of the biggest names in fantasy, authors of the recent decade, I guess Brandon Sanderson is finally getting his live action adaptations in both movie form and TV form. This is what is being called an unprecedented deal by Apple after Sanderson shopped around his Cosmere books, sorry just making sure I got the name right there, Cosmere books which includes the Mistborn series, the Stormlight Archives, all that jazz in one universe which are going to be turned into films and a TV series. Mistborn will be made into its own live action film series and the Stormlight Archives will be a television show both brought to you by Apple as we well know and Sanderson has got a very, very good end of the deal here. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Sanderson has stepped in and got more privileges for control of his work than George RR Martin or JK Rowling here as he will be able to give constant advice, matters will need his approval, he will be a writer, producer and I believe he's also got some other role as well on there. Yeah, he's also acting as a consultant on both the series and the film so he's going to be a busy bee because he also is writing books at the same time but this shows that Sanderson's work is going to be pretty important for Hollywood, it's clear they see Game of Thrones level potential here because although season 8 kind of screwed the pooch massively, it's important to remember that Game of Thrones took over the world back in 2010 and the early 2010s as a whole and even now we still see the spinoffs are doing decent viewership numbers for HBO so if Brandon Sanderson's work, which is by and large one of the most successful fantasy series of recent times, if his work can be translated well into live action material then I don't see why it also wouldn't take off on that scale. Whether we'll be able to see something like Game of Thrones, like Harry Potter, levels of success again, that's unknown but considering even though amongst fantasy readership there is a lot of love for Brandon Sanderson and he's one of the biggest names out there at the minute that isn't called George R.R. Martin, there's still millions and millions of people who are not aware of his stories. I've personally not read his books even though I know who he is. I have attended a course by him though, one of his online ones in any case. That's besides the point. The main point is that he's getting his big deal and so we'll have to see whether we've got a new Lord of the Rings, Game of Thrones or Harry Potter on our hands. Do you think Brandon Sanderson's works can fit that bill? Do you think they're going to be a bit of a disappointment? Do you have high hopes for them? Let me know all that and more and I'll see you tomorrow for some more TFT news."